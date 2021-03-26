Aberdeen Harbour Board names new chief executive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen Harbour Board (AHB) has announced the appointment of a new chief executive to take over from Michelle Handforth.

Currently CEO of the UK Chamber of Shipping, Bob Sanguinetti will take up the reins at the Granite City port in September.

AHB announced earlier this month that Ms Handforth was stepping down and moving to a new job as managing director of Network Rail’s Wales and western England region.

Mr Sanguinetti boasts a wealth of UK shipping industry experience, and will now steer the port towards its goal of becoming one of the largest in Scotland and a UK leader.

He said: “I am excited to be taking on the role of CEO at Aberdeen Harbour Board.

“Over these last few years I have watched the harbour go from strength to strength, making significant investments in its infrastructure – namely the £350 million South Harbour development – which will take the port’s capabilities to an elevated level.

“Aberdeen is already one of the UK’s busiest ports. The expansion will see it play a vital role in the nation’s economic, energy and net-zero ambitions.

“An exciting future is on the horizon for Aberdeen Harbour Board and I am privileged to play a part in shaping its success.”

© Supplied by Weber Shandwick

AHB chairman Alistair Mackenzie said: “This is an incredibly exciting and crucial time for the harbour as we work to realise the full green port potential of our £350m expansion.

“Having someone like Bob as our CEO will give us the edge we need to drive our business to the next level and we look forward to welcoming him to the board in September.”