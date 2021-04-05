North-east firm’s founder plays key role in US buyer’s global growth plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A former offshore oil and gas industry professional who launched and then sold a business looking after travel formalities for firms sending employees overseas is now playing a key role in the US buyer’s global expansion.

Neil Thomson is Europe, Middle East and Africa director at New Jersey-based Nomadic, which specialises in business visa and other short-term immigration and document management services.

Nomadic acquired Mr Thomson’s business, The Visa Team, a year ago and is ready to push on.

Expansion

The firm has plans to open additional offices in North America, India, Singapore, Australia and across Europe. It already works with more than 80 partners worldwide to cover 170 countries.

Mr Thomson, who is based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, said: “The consequences of non-adherence with immigration rules can range from fines and detention to employer sanctions, and our technology – allied to the capabilities of a team of leading professionals – is transformational in terms of managing risks.”

Travel-ready

Nomadic’s technology makes sure users are travel-ready, meeting stringent immigration, documentation, and health criteria.

The assessment tool can flag Covid-19 vaccination status and quarantine rules. In addition, optional GPS capabilities support traceability of staff for ongoing compliance support, risk management and duty of care responsibilities.

The app can also integrate with third-party post-trip tax reporting systems and multiple other applications.

Mr Thomson launched The Visa Team after being made redundant, along with thousands of other North Sea workers, during the oil and gas downturn of 2015.

He said: “The Visa Team, with its market footprint and specialist expertise, was a perfect fit for Nomadic and the acquisition was a logical step forward.

“Aberdeen and the wider energy sector represent incredibly important market opportunities for Nomadic and our game-changing solution.”