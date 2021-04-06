Something went wrong - please try again later.

A caravan and camping site on the shores of legendary Loch Ness is up for sale at offers over £2 million.

Would-be buyers have a chance to own part of the shoreline of the world’s most famous body of water, whose depths have attracted monster hunters from all over the world and inspired a string of movies.

Famous visitors on the hunt for Nessie over the years have included cartoon pooch Scooby-Doo and Sherlock Holmes.

Loch Ness Shores – on the east side of the loch – has around 985ft of loch frontage, its own private slipway, salmon fishing permits, and a site licence for 124 tourers, tents, or motorhomes for 12-month use.

The current owners of the near-19-acre site, Donald and Lyn Forbes, have decided to retire as the eight-year-old business nears the end of its current Camping and Caravanning Club (CCC) franchise arrangement.

Their VisitScotland five-star-rated caravan and camping facility is one of only three locations with direct access to the freshwater loch.

As such, there is now a perfect opportunity for a new owner to continue meeting the demand of tourists seeking a perfect spot to stay and keep watch over the mysterious location.

Richard Moss, head of UK parks agency at Colliers, which is marketing the site, said: “The location is one of the world’s most renowned tourist destinations and the popularity of the area, including those coming to spot ‘Nessie’, shows no sign of abating.

“Loch Ness was recently voted as having the best views in Britain.

“The Loch Ness Shores site has been thoughtfully developed by the vendors from scratch, and now offers a purchaser a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to benefit from the growing demand and sustained popularity of the UK touring, glamping, and short-stay markets.

“The purchaser can either apply to become a franchisee of the CCC network or operate as a separate entity.”

Development potential

The park is currently developed with 99 touring caravan pitches, of which 56 are hard standing – including 10 “super” pitches connected to sewerage and water – and eight wigwam cabins used for glamping holidays.

In addition, there is an area that accommodates up to 21 tents plus space for more than 20 overspill pitches.

Other features include an amenity block, bistro and one-bedroom owner’s flat, with a gable window providing spectacular views over Loch Ness.

Colliers has said there is also an opportunity to grow the site further, thanks to a 4.5-acre loch-side paddock which could be developed with holiday lodges – subject to planning permission.