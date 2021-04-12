Aker Solutions UK boss Sian Lloyd Rees to speak at power-packed P&J event

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The UK country manager for one of the biggest names in the global energy service industry is among the top-class speakers who will feature in a much-anticipated virtual business breakfast later this month.

Sian Lloyd Rees, of Aker Solutions, will take her place in a power-packed line-up alongside James Close, head of climate change at Scottish banking giant NatWest Group, Opportunity North East chairman Sir Ian Wood, and Burness Paull partner Neil Smith.

The Press and Journal Business Breakfast, in association with Royal Bank of Scotland, and supported by Burness Paull and Aker Solutions, will focus on topics surrounding the green recovery and energy transition.

The event will take place from 8-9am on Friday April 23, the same day as The P&J publishes a business supplement devoted to renewables, transition and the move to net-zero.

Extensive business experience

In a career spanning more than 25 years, Ms Lloyd Rees has extensive business experience as a leader in the energy and IT industries, having held a number of senior management roles in both blue-chip and start-up companies.

Her full title at Norway-based Aker Solutions is UK country manager and senior vice-president for Europe and Africa.

She also co-chairs the board of industry body OGUK, which successfully negotiated the recently announced North Sea Transition Deal – worth £16 billion to the industry.

In addition, Ms Lloyd Rees sits on the steering board of DeepWind, the rapidly growing DeepWind cluster of supply chain firms throughout Scotland, as well as being a member of the CCSA supply chain advisory group promoting the commercial deployment of carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

From oil and gas to supporting the vulnerable

She previously co-chaired the Oil and Gas Authority’s maximising economic recovery supply chain and exports steering group, and sat on the board of Aberdeen Cyrenians, the charity providing support for vulnerable people.

Armed with a science degree from Aberdeen University, Ms Lloyd Rees started her energy industry career as a country manager for Halliburton.

Aker Solutions has played a key role in the oil and gas industry for many years, and is now focused on accelerating the transition to sustainable energy production.

With energy transition at the heart of future plans for a wide cross-section of businesses throughout Scotland and beyond, the April 23 event is attracting a considerable amount of interest. To register for free visit www.pandjbreakfast.co.uk

Our last Business Breakfast, focused on mergers and acquisitions, had a bumper turnout.