Highland practices join Scotland’s biggest dental group in new partnership

Two Highland practices that have been in operation for more than 30 years have become part of Scotland’s biggest dental group after agreeing a new partnership.

McIntyre Corbet and Associates, which has surgeries in Dingwall and Invergordon, is the newest member of the rapidly growing Clyde Munro Dental Group, which now operates 49 practices across Scotland.

The team consists of three dentists, a hygienist, five nurses and three receptionists, split across both practices.

The practice in Dingwall was bought over by Iain McIntyre in 1988, before expanding the services due to patient demand to a second practice in Invergordon, when Chris Corbet joined the team in 1990.

The pair became friends while studying dentistry together at Dundee University and have been fronting the practice for more than three decades.

Mr McIntyre said: “Our loyal and dedicated team has helped create practices we’re immensely proud of.

“Many of the patients we treat have been attending the practice for generations.

“It is extremely fulfilling to play such an integral part in the heath care of the local community.

“With Clyde Munro on board we’ll have continuity for our patients. We are excited to see the opportunities that will arise with the growing group, which I’m sure will present future growth and patient care enhancements.”

An extensive list of treatments is available at both practices, including general and cosmetic dentistry as well as teeth whitening, with this service set to continue and expand.

Mr Corbet said: “Our main focus across both practices has always been to provide patients with the highest quality of dental care.

“Clyde Munro is a great fit for us as they have the same vision for McIntyre Corbet and Associates as we do.

“We are looking forward to growing the business and continuing to expand the treatments and services that we can offer to patients without them having to travel far and wide.”

Kirsty Dace, Clyde Munro’s chief development officer is responsible for the acquisitions which drive the group’s growth.

She said: “Iain, Chris and the team have built great relationships with patients over the years, so we are committed to ensuring they will continue to receive the same outstanding service.

“We are proud that McIntyre Corbet and Associates will retain its identity, while enjoying the benefits of being part of a bigger group, an area that differentiates us from our competitors.”

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015, with the acquisition of seven practices and the backing of private equity firm Synova and Investec Bank.

It has since grown rapidly through acquisitions and has plans to continue expanding.

It currently has more than 200 dentists, 400 staff and 400,000 patients and has made a number of acquisitions around Scotland this year.

Last month the group announced it had secured a £10 milllion funding package from Investec to help it pursue its expansion strategy.

The deal took the total committed by Investex in the business to £30m.

Clyde Munro operates a number of practices across the north and north-east, including surgeries in Inverness, Aberdeen, Orkney, Elgin and Ellon.