Burness Paull partner to give legal perspective at green-themed P&J Business Breakfast

It may be in transition but the North Sea energy industry is always going to need good lawyers – and one of their ranks is lined up to speak at a tantalising online event focused on topics surrounding the green recovery and net-zero.

The Press and Journal Business Breakfast, in association with Royal Bank of Scotland, and supported by Burness Paull and Aker Solutions, will take place from 8-9am on Friday April 23.

Adding his legal expertise to the discussion will be Neil Smith, a partner in the Aberdeen office of Burness Paull. He leads the law firm’s oil and gas dispute resolution practice.

Mr Smith is a well-kent face in the energy industry – thanks to a wealth of experience in marine and offshore disputes, representing clients in court and at arbitration and mediation.

He works with clients in both the public and private sector in contract, corporate finance, insolvency and property disputes at all levels in the Scottish courts.

Highly regarded commercial litigator

In addition to being a highly regarded general commercial litigator, he has particular expertise as a lawyer in shipping, offshore drilling and subsea operations, and has supported and represented clients in expert referrals and international arbitration.

Mr Smith – who is qualified to practise as a lawyer in Scotland, England and Wales – has also acted in major casualty and personal injury cases, both in the UK and worldwide for international drilling companies, ship owners and insurers.

He has provided advice in relation to dealing with regulatory authorities, and support through the emergency response and investigation phase of incidents.

Joining him on the panel of speakers for the not-to-be-missed event on April 23 are Aker Solutions UK country manager Sian Lloyd Rees, James Close, head of climate change at Scottish banking giant NatWest Group and Opportunity North East chairman Sir Ian Wood.

Green growth

Each of the speakers will deliver a presentation on different aspects of green growth and the journey to a lower carbon or even carbon-free economy. They will then answer questions from their virtual audience.

The P&J will on the same day publish a business supplement devoted to renewables, transition and the move to net zero.

To register for the breakfast event for free, visit www.pandjbreakfast.co.uk

The P&J’s last business breakfast on the theme of mergers and acquisitions broke attendance records and the April 23 event is widely expected to attract just as much interest, if not more.