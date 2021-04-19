Zero waste in full effect for second north-east store

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The team that launched Aberdeenshire’s first zero waste shop is opening a second store this weekend.

Butterfly Effect Insch was launched by Lauren Brook, from Daviot, in August 2019 after around a year of planning.

And from Saturday, the public will also have the opportunity to visit Butterfly Effect Banchory, in Scott Skinner Square.

Like Butterfly Effect Insch, the second store will showcase local independent businesses as its stockists and provide a platform for customers who wish to have a more sustainable and planet-friendly lifestyle.

Lauren, 38, said: “As Butterfly Effect was the first zero waste shop in Aberdeenshire, it took a lot of researching and planning as there weren’t many other shops like this that I could speak to for advice.

“But this also helped with the promotion of the shop. Being so different it was very intriguing, so we didn’t have to promote the business too much.

“Our store and refillery is 100% plastic-free using gravity-fed bins so that customers can fill their own containers, bottles or compostable bags with food and/or household cleaning products.

“This in turn saves money, food waste and unnecessary buying as you are only buying the amount you need.

She added: “As for our new Banchory shop, we were approached by the Banchory Community Association who expressed they would love to see a shop like Butterfly Effect in Banchory.

“We were looking for locations at the time so was lovely to know we would be providing a business that was sought after there.”

The North-East Now website provides a wealth of knowledge and focus point for businesses and companies in the north-east of Scotland.”

Like Butterfly Effect, the North-East Now initiative has been aiming to promote local businesses as much as possible.

Driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals, Lauren has backed the campaign that launched in June last year.

She said: “The North-East Now website provides a wealth of knowledge and focus point for businesses and companies in the north-east of Scotland.”