P&J Business Breakfast offers food for thought on climate change and the energy transition

There is still time to sign up for a prestigious online event shining a spotlight on green recovery and the energy transition.

The Press and Journal (P&J) Business Breakfast, in association with Royal Bank of Scotland, and supported by Burness Paull and Aker Solutions, takes place from 8-9am tomorrow (Friday 23 April).

Anyone keen to hear from the four top-class speakers we have lined up for it can register for free at www.pandjbreakfast.co.uk

It is shaping up to be a fascinating discussion, involving Opportunity North East (One) chairman Sir Ian Wood, Aker Solutions UK country manager Sian Lloyd-Rees, Burness Paull partner Neil Smith and James Close, head of climate change at Scottish banking giant NatWest Group, which operates as Royal Bank of Scotland north of the border.

The event will coincide with publication of the latest edition of our monthly business supplement, devoted to renewables and the journey to net-zero.

National effort

Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our times, and tomorrow’s presentations – and the questions and answers session that follow – will help to shed light on some of the projects under way in this region to meet the considerable challenge of reducing carbon emissions.

Scottish firms of all sizes and in every sector are looking at what they can do as part of a national effort to cut this country’s emissions of all greenhouse gases to zero by 2045.

Topics likely to crop up during tomorrow’s discussion include the many successes and challenges of the renewable energy industry.

A target of meeting 100% of Scotland’s electricity demand from renewables by 2020 was narrowly missed, but only just and the milestone may be reached this year.

Meanwhile, much of the North Sea oil and gas industry is reinventing itself to play a leading role through and beyond the energy transition – helped by a £16 billion package of support from the UK Government.

It’s a safe bet this North Sea Transition Deal, along with One’s plans for an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in Aberdeen will also feature prominently in tomorrow’s virtual breakfast. Sir Ian, in particular, will no doubt be keen to highlight the many benefits of the ETZ for the north-east economy.