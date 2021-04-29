Aberdeen city and shire energy service companies honoured for sales and technology

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen-based well management and performance improvement specialist Exceed has been recognised in the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise for “outstanding short-term growth” in overseas sales over three years.

The company’s exports grew from 20% to 60% of total sales during the period.

With subsidiaries in Canada, Ghana, Mexico and Norway, Exceed is active in 38 countries, having to date either project-managed or delivered performance improvement services for 107 wells and supported the delivery of 130 decommissioned wells in the UK.

These awards are not bestowed lightly.” Ian Mills, Exceed

Late last year, the firm announced imminent UK and international contract wins worth £11.5 million, including multi-well exploration projects offshore Africa, managed pressure drilling services in Mexico, and performance improvement campaigns in Europe and Mozambique.

Exceed managing director Ian Mills said: “We are exceptionally proud to have received such prestigious recognition as a Queen’s Award.

“These awards are not bestowed lightly and are the result of an extremely rigorous selection process.

“To have achieved three consecutive years of outstanding international growth is no mean feat within such a volatile and transitionary sector.

“Our success owes so much not only to an Exceed team that has delivered outstanding results on a global level, but also to our clients who have maintained faith in the quality of work we deliver.”

Impact Subsea also among the winners

Meanwhile, Impact Subsea has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation in recognition of its pioneering advances in underwater sensing technology.

Founded in 2015, Ellon-based Impact Subsea manufactures and supports a range of high-performance sensor solutions for underwater vehicles and associated applications used in the oil and gas, renewables, underwater research and defence sectors.

The firm said its Queen’s Award recognised the innovations and commercial success of its “ground-breaking” altimeter, which uses sonar technology to provide “exceptional” range and accuracy in underwater distance measurements.

Managing director Ben Grant said: “Our team works tirelessly on new innovative underwater sensing solutions and are greatly honoured by this recognition. I am delighted by this acknowledgement and extremely proud of the team at Impact Subsea.”

Impact Subsea currently employs seven people, but the firm expects to create another two positions before the end of the year.

