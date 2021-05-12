Ryden announces new partners for offices in Aberdeen and Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Commercial property firm Ryden has announced two new partners in its Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices.

The promotions are for Eddie Fiddes, who works in property management in the Granite City, and Nick Armstrong, part of Ryden’s investment team in Edinburgh. It takes Ryden’s total number of partners to 43.

Mr Fiddes has led Ryden’s property management team in Aberdeen since 2013, working with local and national clients including Knight Property Group, GSS Developments, Gilcomston Investments and Freshwater Group.

Ryden is in a strong position to support clients through the next stage of the commercial property market cycle.” Mark Robertson, Ryden

Meanwhile, Ryden – which also has offices in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and London – said it was on course to hit fee targets at financial year-end despite the difficult trading conditions of the past 12 months.

Managing partner Mark Robertson added: “Ryden has maintained a strong business focus during the extended periods of lockdown to ensure that we support our client-facing teams and sustain our market-leading positions.

“Our people work extremely hard for their clients, and the promotions we have made are individuals who have built their career with us and reflect our appreciation of their dedication.

“Ryden is in a strong position to support clients through the next stage of the commercial property market cycle, which is picking up pace in Q2.”

Ryden is one of the largest independent firms of commercial property consultants headquartered in Scotland, with six offices, 44 partners and around 120 staff.