Business minister to address official launch of Aberdeen University’s Centre for Energy Transition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen University will mark the official launch of its Centre for Energy Transition (CET) with an online event on Monday (May 31).

Introduced by university principal and vice-chancellor Professor George Boyne, the event will feature a pre-recorded address from Business, Energy and Clean Growth Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

In addition, there will be speakers from industry and local community group Aberdeen Climate Action – followed by a questions and answers session.

Among those who will speak to an invited audience of industry and civic representatives are Total Exploration and Production UK managing director Jean-Luc Guiziou, ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson and Alison Stuart, of Aberdeen Climate Action.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

There will also be pre-recorded messages from Professor Jim Skea, chairman of the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Commission, and Steve Scrimshaw, vice-president of Siemens Energy.

This will be followed later the same day by an online panel discussion ­– New Technologies for Achieving Low Carbon Economies: Opportunities for Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland – featuring leading academics and industry representatives.

Tavis Potts, head of the CET, said the launch event offered attendees a chance to hear from leading figures from across government, industry and civic society, as well as gain an insight into the university’s ambitions as a global leader in energy-related teaching and research.

‘Broad approach to energy transition’

He added: “While this event will mark the official launch of the CET, work is already well under way across the university to advance energy transition research in key areas including renewable generation, the hydrogen economy, and biomass and carbon capture and utilisation.

“Through our interdisciplinary approach to research we are pursuing activities that reflect the need for a broad approach to energy transition.

Sir Ian spells out energy dilemma facing the UK in the push towards net-zero carbon emissions

“At the same time, we are developing education and training that’s responsive to the needs of employers and communities to progress a green recovery, such as the UK’s first postgraduate degree programme in energy transition systems and technologies, and our recently launched MSc in sustainability transitions.

“The official launch of the CET provides further momentum to our activities as we continue to align our research and education programmes with the opportunities presented by the net-zero agenda.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone to our online event on May 31 to hear more about our exciting plans.”

© SYSTEM

Prof Boyne said: “Energy transition forms a key part of the university’s Aberdeen 2040 strategy, where we pledge to show leadership in working for the sustainable future of our planet.

“We have recently been named among the top 60 universities in the world in terms of our positive impact on society, by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, so are in a very strong position to make further progress in our regional and global contributions to sustainability.”

© EVENING EXPRESS

Prof Boyne added: “The launch of the CET is an exciting moment for the university, the energy industry and the north-east of Scotland as we harness our capacity and expertise across research, innovation and skills development to benefit wider society, and support a long-term, sustainable regional and national green recovery based on a just transition.

“As an Aberdonian, I take pride in our city’s status as a global energy capital, and as principal, I am committed to ensuring the university helps the region to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead in a low-carbon future.”

Clean energy: Going green could see ‘new industrial revolution’ in Scotland

New energy boom on the horizon for north-east

George Boyne: A study in resilience – university can be proud of its performance during the pandemic