Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Emma Paterson, managing director of Worskpace Highland, a coworking centre near Aviemore

Q. How and why did you start in business?

A. Born in Inverness, I lived in Boat of Garten until I was 17 and then studied languages at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. After a brief stint with the Scottish Executive I travelled the world for a year before returning to “the Boat” for a short break. Fourteen years later, I’m still here.

I joined Frontier Science (Scotland) as a research assistant in 2007 and trained in statistical programming for worldwide clinical trials. I still work part-time as a data analyst. I also joined Boat of Garten Community Hall’s board, becoming operations manager.

For fun, when on maternity leave, I attended a Strengthening Communities conference in Aviemore and discovered the concept of coworking spaces for people seeking to move their businesses outside their homes. I had found what I wanted to do.

Q, How did you get to where you are today?

A. I needed a building and found Inverdruie House at Rothiemurchus (near Aviemore). I also needed a business plan, so I talked turkey with Polly (Chapman) and Brian (Weaver) at Impact Hub Inverness.

While coworking worked well in urban areas, rural was an unknown quantity. An internet search revealed the Coworking Europe 2019 conference was taking place in Warsaw, and it would focus on coworking in rural areas.

I booked a ticket, left my husband, John, with our nine-month old son, Dougal, for a week, and hopped on a plane. I returned with a business plan and WorkSpace Highland opened on January 6 2020 – then Covid hit.

Q. Who helped you?

A. I’m really lucky to have a great support network, led by John. He’s been a fantastic help throughout.

My friends Claire, Fiona, Annie, Becks, John, Graham, Euan and James all helped get the place up and running, while Jo-Ann, an extremely talented graphic designer, created our fabulous branding.

‘My mum has been a huge influence’

The Federation of Small Businesses helped with various set-up policies and procedures – its bank of online resources is excellent – and my landlord, James Grant, of Rothiemurchus Estate, helped enormously by going through figures with me.

My mum has been a huge influence. She died in 2014 but knew I dreamed of becoming self-employed and always said: “Do what you’re good at and what you enjoy doing.” She worked hard her whole life and definitely passed on her “can do” attitude.

Q. What has been your biggest mistake?

A. I count mistakes as lessons and try to learn from them.

Q. What is your greatest achievement?

A. I used to say passing my driving test was my most useful qualification but now it’s definitely Dougal. He’s two now, and full of chatter and mischief. He certainly keeps us on our toes.

Q. If you were in power in government, what would you change?

A. I’d seek to make parliaments more united and less divisive. Differences between politicians are right and proper, but constant bickering and undermining achieves nothing.

I would get everyone together, make a list of what’s important, prioritise tasks civilly and get the work done. Working together to get us through the recovery is what matters now.

Q. What do you still hope to achieve?

A. I want to introduce Dougal to as much of the world as I can, and then encourage him to go out and experience the rest for himself.

Q. What do you do to relax?

A. I like being busy, and love travelling and learning new things. I’m also a member of our local drama group, ShowBoaters. Getting together with family and friends for blethers and good times is essential – we’ve got a lot of making up to do.

Q. What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

A. Dolly Parton’s Greatest Hits. I’ve never really listened to her before but I’ve got to sing a couple of her songs soon for ShowBoaters. She’s brilliant.

I’m an avid Grey’s Anatomy fan too. Reading? Difficult with Dougal, but I love settling down on the sofa with The Simple Things magazine and a cup of tea when he’s asleep.

Q. What do you waste your money on?

A. Gadgets – I’m addicted to Apple products – and going out for coffee.

Q. How would your friends describe you?

A. Cheery and good fun, hopefully.

Q. What would your enemies say about you?

A. Life’s too short to worry about that sort of thing.

Q. What do you drive and dream of driving?

A. I drive a Seat Leon Estate FR – I hate estate cars but it’s best for Dougal. My favourite car was Bella, my Fiat 500, who even had eyelashes. I would love to test drive an Audi R8 or a Bugati Veyron.

Inverness taxi boss pays tribute to his ‘fantastic team’

Highland firm set to make most of Brexit opportunities

Experience from ‘both sides of table’ pays off for north-east firm