Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

TAC Healthcare Group, trading as the Aberdeen Clinic, is today (May 31) announcing a £2 million investment to equip and refurbish its new occupational health centre in Dyce.

The business – launched in 1994 to provide a “patient-focused” service in the private sector – has also been growing its team.

TAC acquired the former Wood Group office on Wellheads Drive last July.

More than £500,000 has already been spent on the building to create a modern healthcare “hub”, where patients benefit from easy access to imaging, exercise testing, physiotherapy, laboratory services and specialist advice.

With the relaxing of government restrictions, we are predicting an increased demand for our occupational health services in 2021.” Ken Park, TAC Healthcare

Occupational health services are housed in a dedicated wing, with access and infection control central to the design.

The additional £2m is to be spent on further diagnostics and imaging, including a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner.

Clinical director Ken Park said: “Integrating occupational health into the overall provision of healthcare in the region is at the heart of TAC’s vision.

“Our efficiency translates to quicker and better value services for our patients and clients.”

© Supplied by TAC Healthcare Group

Dr Park added: “Having a dedicated healthcare hub is essential to these plans, but even more important is having the right staff who work together with a common aim of providing excellence in healthcare.

“Over the past 12 months, our core staff have increased from 27 to 71 and we also now employ in excess of 250 bank staff.

“I’m really pleased to say that almost all of our original staff are still with us and they have played a pivotal role in shaping the business to where we are today.”

The “bank” staff of specialists include GPs, surgeons, physiotherapists, dieticians, counsellors and nurses.

Key appointment

In January 2020, TAC recruited David Leiper to lead its occupational health division.

Dr Leiper is well-known in occupational health circles and has held key positions as medical advisor to many oil and gas operators over the past 10 years.

TAC’s approach of providing occupational health as part of an overall healthcare system has “huge advantages for everyone”, Dr Leiper said, adding: “Over the past 12 months we have seen great demand for our services and, as a result, we expect to employ an additional 15-20 medical, nursing and managerial staff in this department in the coming months.”

Dr Leiper has been joined at TAC by another respected occupational health physician, Finlay Dick. Dr Dick has more than 25 years’ experience in occupational medicine and is a fellow of the Faculty of Occupational Medicine and of the Royal College of Physicians of London.

Protect and Survive: Five golden rules for virus protection offshore

Like all aspects of healthcare, occupational health services have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, through remote medicals, the service was able to continue in a limited capacity throughout 2020.

Dr Park said: “With the relaxing of government restrictions, we are predicting an increased demand for our occupational health services in 2021.

“Already we are seeing an increase in face-to-face consultations, and our additional capacity and capability will further support clients as they transition to the ‘new normal’ post-Covid.”

The ‘laboratory in a box’ tests helping the offshore industry on journey back to normality

Rapid Covid testing launched at Aberdeen Airport

TAC snapped up in deal worth £1.5m

English group C7 Health, led by Moray-born healthcare technology entrepreneur Phil Webb, acquired TAC in late 2019 in a £1.5m deal.

West Midlands-based C7 Health specialises in “transformational technology” for the healthcare sector.

The company is funded by Mercia Asset Management, alongside investments by the founder, Mr Webb, and private backers. Its chairman is Shaun Chilton, chief executive of global pharmaceutical and services firm Clinigen.

C7 Health’s first acquisition, in November 2018, saw it snap up Diagnostic World for £2.4m.