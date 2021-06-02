Law firm Stronachs adds another partner

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Internal promotions at Stronachs have added a new partner to the Aberdeen-based law firm.

David Marshall of Stronachs’ agriculture and rural team is making the step up to partner level after joining the business in 2017.

He came to the firm with a farming background and has since built up considerable experience working within the rural and renewable energy sectors.

Particular specialisms of Mr Marshall include: the purchase and sale of farms, estates and woodlands; agricultural leasing; security and refinancing of land assets; salmon fishings and other sporting rights; renewable energy projects; planning agreements; and residential lettings. His client base extends across the whole of Scotland.

Stronachs, which also has an office in Inverness, has also appointed two new senior associates, an associate and two senior solicitors from within its team.

Managing partner Neil Forbes said: ‘Everybody recognises that the last 15 months have been challenging for all, and as we reach our year-end the firm is delighted to be able to share some good news.

“These are well-deserved promotions. The board recognise David’s efforts and the contribution he has made to our continued levels of growth in the agriculture and rural sector.”