HIE unveils plans for 14 ‘flexi’ business units in Wick

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) is gearing up to create a new light industrial/office complex in Wick as part of its strategy to help the far north recover from the pandemic.

It has drawn up plans to develop three buildings on Wick Business Park to provide accommodation for established and fledgling enterprises.

The 14 “flexi” units are designed to cater for mixed uses on the park, which is in the northern outskirts of the town, next to the airport.

More than 8,000sq ft of accommodation on a one acre-plus site

The scheme would occupy a 1.23-acre site and include a piece of adjoining ground currently being used for grazing.

In addition, the project would provide about 8,070sq ft of floor space and 36 car parking spaces.

An HIE spokeswoman said: ”We are seeking planning permission for a development of small business and industrial units in anticipation of demand in a post-Covid-19 environment.

Demand study

“Subject to planning permission, we would look to carry out a demand study to determine what the interest would be before committing to developing the units.”

She added it was too early to provide costings or estimate how many jobs may be created by the project, if Highland Council allows it to go ahead.

