North-east food technology firm seeking £1m to support growth ambitions

LiberEat, the innovative Aberdeen technology company which helps food producers deliver more accurate information on allergens, has launched a £1 million fundraising exercise.

The firm plans to use the cash injection to grow its volume of users and accelerate the roll-out of its technology to address allergen errors for food production and restaurant chain clients.

Libereat has also developed an app that makes it easier for people with special dietary requirements to eat out at restaurants, cook and shop.

The firm has already secured the support of partners such as the Vegan Society in its efforts to support the estimated 13 million people in the UK with food allergies and other dietary requirements by helping them source suitable grocery products, recipes and restaurants.

There are now more than 130,000 food products and 1,500 restaurants featured on the LiberEat platform.

The company is also working with a range of retail and restaurant partners, including Pret A Manger, Browns and All Bar One.

Founded in 2016 by Barry Leaper and Louise Cahill, LiberEat was earlier this year named among the 10 most exciting technology start-ups in the UK, winning the Tech Nation Rising Stars awards for both Scotland and the UK.

It was also a winner in the recent Scottish Edge competition, securing funding of £35,000.

The firm’s team has grown to nine people, including recent additions Michelle McClure, former head of brand marketing for Europe at Rover.com, and Andrew Maddox, who was previously head of London for Uber Eats.

On Thursday (June 10), LiberEat will feature at Engage, Invest, Exploit (EIE) 2021, in Edinburgh, which connects investors with high-growth, technology-focused ventures.

One of the event’s sponsors, accountancy firm Chiene + Tait, has also previously worked with LiberEat to establish its Enterprise Management Incentive employee share scheme.

Mr Leaper said: “LiberEat is on a mission to make life easier and safer for everyone with dietary requirements and reduce potentially harmful food allergy incidents.

“This current funding round comes at a key stage in our development to help us continue increasing our UK-wide app user base and further innovating our unique offering to help foodservice and food production clients ensure the highest level of accuracy when listing allergen details in products.”

Shona Fraser, partner in Chiene + Tait’s Inverness office, said: “LiberEat is a great example of an innovative and future-facing Aberdeen business.

“Targeting a UK-wide market, the business has excellent growth potential and is building a great team to achieve success.

“EIE 2021 is set to provide LiberEat with an ideal platform to connect with investors and further develop their business.”