Law firm Ledingham Chalmers adding JP Campbell to its team in Inverness

Entrepreneur and philanthropist JP Campbell is to join Ledingham Chalmers (LC) as an Inverness-based partner later this year.

Currently a partner with Wright, Johnston & MacKenzie in Inverness, Mr Campbell’s appointment is expected to boost LC’s private client offering in the north.

He specialises in business succession, estate planning, executry administration, asset protection, trusts and supporting adults with incapacity.

Our focus is very much on the long haul – ensuring we continue to have the right people in the right place to deliver what we know is a valuable service for clients. Jennifet Young, managing partner, Ledingham Chalmers

Mr Campbell is also a director of the Highland Field Sports Fair, and a co-founder and trustee of One Feeds Two – a charity that teams up with restaurants and other foodservice businesses to donate, for every meal they sell, a school meal to a child living in poverty.

Aberdeen-based LC has recently been recruiting for 11 posts in its home city, Inverness and Stirling, on top of eight new starts since January 2021.

The firm has also made offers to nine trainees – five for 2021 and four in 2022.

Managing partner, Jennifer Young, said: “We often talk about sustainable growth being central to our strategy, and JP’s appointment and the other posts we’re filling perfectly illustrate that approach.

“Not only does JP bring with him an exceptional legal background, most recently in the private client discipline, but his involvement with One Feeds Two aligns completely with our own active involvement in the third sector.”

It is the second, senior growth-focused appointment for the firm in Inverness in just over a year.

LC’s rural team looks north

Partner Gary Webster joined in April 2020 and was tasked with expanding the rural team’s geographic reach into Moray and further north.

Mrs Young added: “Our focus is very much on the long haul – ensuring we continue to have the right people in the right place to deliver what we know is a valuable service for clients.

“Looking ahead, while we know challenges remain following the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s plenty of work to be done and growing optimism in what lies ahead.”

