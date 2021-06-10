Something went wrong - please try again later.

Global consulting and engineering company Wood, of Aberdeen, has hired its first decommissioning services director.

Minnie Lu, based in Wood’s Granite City headquarters, is tasked with growing the group’s decommissioning market presence globally.

She has joined the firm from energy services company Petrofac, where she was latterly a consultancy manager in its structural and technology solutions division.

Boasting civil engineering degrees from Tsinghua University, in Beijing, China, and Bristol University, she worked for Petrofac for nearly nine years following jobs with firms including KBR and PwC.

Wood is currently accelerating the development of a global decommissioning centre of excellence.

With Ms Lu at the helm, the new facility is intended to boost global knowledge sharing, innovation, and “value-add solutions” for clients navigating the costly and complex late-life phases of their assets’ lifecycles.

Wood said Ms Lu and her newly created role strengthened its core decommissioning expertise and capabilities to meet the increasing demands of the UK offshore decommissioning market, as well as globally, particularly as operators seek to understand the role their assets can play in the transition to net-zero.

Decommissioning ambitions

Craig Shanaghey, president of Wood’s operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “Our late-life, ultra-late-life and decommissioning solutions unlock synergies, drive down costs, and identify the economical pathways to sustainability.

“I am so pleased that Minnie has joined the team, sharing our ambitions to grow our decommissioning market position, and unlock new value for our clients through the development of innovative technical and commercial solutions.”

Ms Lu said: “I am delighted to join the team at such an exciting time in Wood’s journey and see excellent opportunity to build upon and strengthen the company’s already proven track record in sustainable decommissioning solutions.”

