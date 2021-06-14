Johnston Carmichael Wealth teams up with City firm Square Mile

The wealth management arm of Aberdeen-based accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael (JC) has formed a new partnership with investment research and consultancy firm Square Mile, with the end goal of delivering a bigger bang for an investor’s buck.

JC Wealth customers will be helped to invest their money through portfolios which aim to achieve specific investment objectives with appropriate risk.

Clients will be assessed as part of an in-depth consultation process to determine their suitability.

We’re extremely proud to be introducing this prestigious partnership.” Craig Hendry, managing director of JC Wealth

City-based Square Mile boasts more than 20 investment professionals providing in-depth qualitative analysis of the funds market.

Widely recognised as among the strongest and most knowledgeable in the UK retail investment market, Square Mile’s team helps financial advisers find the right funds for their clients.

Only 10% of the 3,000 funds available in the UK pass through its research and selection process.

© Johnston Carmichael

Craig Hendry, managing director of JC Wealth and a chartered financial planner, said: “We’re extremely proud to be introducing this prestigious partnership.

“Square Mile is a specialist business which focuses on researching and monitoring the funds marketplace, as well as building bespoke investment solutions.

“Its team is able to consider not just whether a fund looks like good value but also how it is being managed, and how it will perform through market and economic cycles.”

‘No one-size-fits-all solution’

He added: “We’ll be introducing Square Mile’s service during one-to-one consultations with our clients over the coming months.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to financial planning, so we don’t expect it to be suitable for everyone.

“However, we’re confident its extensive fund research process offers a distinctive edge in portfolio construction, which will be highly attractive to our client base.”

JC Wealth’s team will continue to be responsible for all financial planning, working closely with clients to understand their objectives and develop an investment strategy.

Winning combination

Square Mile’s services will then be offered on an individual basis, according to circumstances, investment goals and attitude to risk.

If Square Mile is deemed suitable, JC Wealth will direct clients’ investments into the most suitable portfolio designed to meet their objectives.

Square Mile chief executive Richard Romer-Lee said the combination of JC Wealth’s “outstanding” financial planning expertise and “our own independent investment research and portfolio construction” would secure “a better financial future” for clients.

