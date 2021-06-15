Global payroll and employee mobility specialist activpayroll, of Aberdeen, has named the new chief executive taking over the helm from founder Alison Sellar.

Jason Allen, a former CEO for recruitment consultancy Harvey Nash in the UK, Ireland, Central Europe, the US and Australia, will take up his new role on July 19.

He is also a former managing director for outsourcing company Capita and the current chairman of Jam Sports Management, which supports athletes, builds brands and develops partnerships across the sporting world.

Mrs Sellar has stepped back as CEO and moved into a non-executive director role at activpayroll, which provides global payroll, employee mobility, human resources and international payment services to in excess of 1,200 companies in more than 150 countries.

Her husband, former chief operating officer Euan Sellar, is also now a non-executive director.

The couple have retained a “significant” stake in the business, alongside London-based equity investor Tenzing.

Activepayroll said Mr Allen would be looking to build on its “strong historical growth through continued investment in international expansion, new product development and enhanced customer service”.

Christian Hamilton, founder and co-managing partner, Tenzing, said: “Since we invested in the business at the start of 2020, activpayroll has gone from strength to strength.

“We’re hugely grateful to Alison and Euan for their dedication during their time at the helm and for their support in building an exceptional management team to lead the business into its next chapter.

“We look forward to working with Jason to build activpayroll into the leading global multi-country payroll outsourcing platform.”

‘Incredibly excited’

Mr Allen said: “I am incredibly excited to join such a talented team with a focus on exceeding customer expectations.

“The opportunity to evolve the highly successful business, build on the strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead are an incredibly attractive proposition.”

The new CEO will be joined on the new-look management team in July by Iain MacGregor in the post of chief operating officer.

Mr MacGregor has previously held senior management roles at US-based human resources company Ceridian and Belgian payroll solutions firm SD Worx.

Staying on

Chief financial officer Nick Southwell, chief people officer David Deacon and chairman Jim Faulds are all staying on in their roles at activpayroll, which was launched in 2001.

Mrs Sellar said: “Leading the team at activpayroll has been the privilege of a lifetime.

“We’ve achieved things I never imagined possible, and it’s been wonderful seeing the team develop and thrive as we grow internationally.

“I’m excited about the next chapter and will be watching activpayroll’s evolution very closely.”

Global reach

The business employs more than 300 people globally, of which just over 100 are in Aberdeen.

Its customers range from local charities to global multinationals across a number of sectors, including automotive, aviation, construction, education, energy, food and drink, investment, luxury goods, mining, pharmaceuticals, property, retail, technology, transport and many more.

Tenzing’s investment in activpayroll was announced in January last year but the size of the cash injection, in exchange for a 45% stake in the business, was undisclosed.