Global commercial property giant Knight Frank has promoted one of its Aberdeen office team to partner.

The step-up is for Matthew Park, who has been with the firm since 2013 – joining as a senior surveyor from DM Hall.

He has more than 15 years’ experience working in the north-east commercial property market to date.

Office sector focus

Mr Park advises private and public sector clients on all aspects of leasing, selling, and acquiring commercial property, with a particular focus on the office sector.

He was recently appointed as joint agent for the marketing of bp’s 210,000sq ft North Sea headquarters on Wellheads Avenue, Dyce, with the energy company having decided to relocate from there to a smaller site at Aberdeen International Business Park (AIBP).

Mr Park is also advising on a range of other properties in the city, including AIBP, the iQ Building, on Justice Mill Lane, and Union Plaza, on Union Wynd.

He said: “Aberdeen’s commercial property market has gone through a period of significant change in the last few years, which we have helped our clients navigate.

“I look forward to helping landlords and occupiers in the city get back to some form of normality in the wake of Covid-19, with offices and property more widely set to play an important role in the recovery.”

Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial, Knight Frank, said: “Matthew’s promotion is very well-deserved and underlines our commitment to Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland.

“The skills and knowledge of our people are what set us apart and continuing to invest in them is a big part of our plan for Scotland.”

Knight Frank celebrating 125th year

London-headquartered Knight Frank was founded in 1896 and today employs more than 20,000 people, operating from 488 offices across 57 territories globally.

The company has had an office in Aberdeen since 2004, when it took over the business of rival firm Chesterton.

Other partners in Knight Frank’s Granite City team include head of office Eric Shearer, Richard Evans and Chris Ion.

