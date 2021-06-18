Former Chivas Brothers international brand ambassador Ian Logan has joined Aberdeenshire firm Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky as senior manager of whisky and hospitality.`

He has made the move after nearly 21 years with Chivas – the firm behind whisky brands including The Glenlivet, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal and Royal Salute.

Mr Logan, 52 and originally from Ayrshire, has arrived at an exciting time for the Huntly-based whisky broker, blender and cask specialist.

The firm recently acquired the Castle Hotel in Huntly and is also building a new warehouse near to its headquarters in King Street.

Mr Logan said: “I am delighted to be joining Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky at what is a pivotal time in their expansion.

“With the experience I have in the whisky industry, I look forward to working with owners Euan Shand, Shawn Smith and their team, not only on their incredible portfolio of whiskies but also on the ground-breaking projects they are planning.”

Mr Shand, the firm’s chairman, said: “I’ve known Ian for a long time and his experience, knowledge and contacts in the industry will prove to be invaluable to our business as we work to enhance our position as one of the best independent whisky companies in the world.”

Duncan Taylor recently signed a deal to take some of its spirits to Malaysia.

A large selection of the firm’s portfolio, including its Dimensions, Black Bull and Premium Octave Dalmore whiskies, has gone on sale in the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The company followed that deal by announcing a Norwegian contract worth around £300,000.

Norse legend-inspired whisky for Norway

State-controlled Vinmonopolet, which has the exclusive right to sell spirits, wine and strong beer in Norway put out a tender for whisky that saw nearly 40 blends being pitched as ideal for the market.

Duncan Taylor clinched the contract with a derivative of its Black Bull Kyloe whisky, called Himinjod, developed in partnership with Norwegian importer Daracha.

SEALING A £300k NORWEGIAN CONTRACT WITH BLACK BULL WHISKY 🥃

Our Norwegian contract, to supply a derivative of our @BlackBullWhisky has made the news.

Named Himinjod, the whisky is now stocked in 320 shops across Norway & the first batch has already sold out.

Cheers to that… 🥃 pic.twitter.com/qkWj0tEOYi — Duncan Taylor Co (@dtcwhiskies) May 5, 2021

The moniker Himinjod comes from Norse mythology. It was the name of giant Hymir’s largest bull, whose head was used by Thor as bait to catch the Midgard Serpent.

Himinjod is now stocked in 320 shops across Norway. The first batch sold out within weeks.