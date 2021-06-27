Former oil and gas worker’s buttery kits have been a smash hit

Aberdeenshire food production business Col’s Baking Kits has enjoyed quick success since its launch in April.

The venture started as a passion project in founder Colin Morgan’s kitchen. He identified a gap in the market for an at-home baking kit for the traditional buttery or rowie.

After being made redundant from the oil and gas industry last year, Mr Morgan approached Business Gateway for support services that would take Col’s Baking Kits from concept to cash.

One of the best-kept secrets in the north-east is how to make the perfect buttery.” Colin Morgan, Col’s Baking Kits

The kits, which provide the exact quantities of ingredients for 12 butteries in one biodegradable bag, cater to people of all ages and abilities.

Mr Morgan has also seen demand grow for a plant-based alternative. A baker by trade, he rose to the challenge and has been busy perfecting the recipe for one of the first vegan butteries.

From Ellon to Stonehaven, Col’s Baking Kits have been an instant hit and the team has already secured listings in 15 shops across the region, with plans to expand the product range over the coming months.

As well as specialist marketing and regulations advice, Business Gateway also helped Mr Morgan secure larger premises at Ellon Business Centre.

He said: “One of the best-kept secrets in the north-east is how to make the perfect buttery, and I wanted to give aspiring bakers the opportunity to have the fun of baking at home, without any unnecessary waste.

“If you’ve got the raw idea and are considering starting a business in the food production industry, I would encourage anyone to engage with Business Gateway.

Scottish food and drink sector has all the key ingredients for success

Aberdeen bakery delivers 1,000 butteries across the UK in first week of nationwide delivery service

“It can be difficult to know where to start when you are in the very early stages – but there is a lot of help, support and funding available, which is where the Business Gateway advisers come in.

“The sessions with my adviser, Donna, have equipped me with the practical support necessary to get Col’s Baking Kits off the ground, and I’m not sure I’d be in the position I am now without them.”