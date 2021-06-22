Recycled fishing nets support charity’s local and international activities  

Seventy tons of old fishing nets from Shetland’s pelagic fleet have been donated to a charity that takes them apart for recycling and uses the cash raised to support projects in the UK and Africa.

Retired Fraserburgh skipper Willie Whyte cleans the nylon nets and removes other materials like polypropylene cord and metal components before shipping.

Metal components go to scrap and the polypropylene ropes are recycled and sold to small fishing vessels for mooring purposes.

The money generated is used by Mr Whyte’s Oor Bairns Charitable Trust to support a range of projects, most recently the provision of three scanners for pregnant women, courtesy of Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, to the Nakasangola community in Uganda.

This followed the earlier provision of two scanners, the funding of two sonographers from Raigmore to travel to Uganda to train medical staff in their use, and the building of a school and scan suite.

The latest consignment was picked up by Mr Whyte’s son, Will, skipper of the Grateful, when she was in Shetland for work to be done on the vessel.

The local fleet has a reputation for supporting a range of different good causes, local, national and international.” Sheila Keith, Shetland Fishermen’s Association

Shetland fishers have supported the Oor Bairns Charitable Trust and its initiatives for many years.

Mr Whyte said: “The Shetland skippers have a long history of giving us their old nets, so many thanks to them again for their support.

“Oor Bairns has been going for over 20 years, has been able to support hundreds of projects and has had the ability to improve the lives of many children.

“The support the charity is giving to Uganda has made a big difference to the community there.”

‘Amazing work’

Sheila Keith, of Shetland Fishermen’s Association, said: “The local fleet has a reputation for supporting a range of different good causes, local, national and international, and are delighted once again to have been able to support Willie and his amazing work.”

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Calum Grains said: “The authority is pleased to support the environmental efforts to recycle and reuse redundant fishing nets which gives new life to equipment that would otherwise require to be disposed of.

“The Whyte family are to be commended on this initiative.”

Mr Whyte has also set up a farm in Uganda and provided fresh drinking water for local communities.

