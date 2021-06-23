A “special” auction of industrial property and land in Golspie is taking place today (June 23), with guide prices starting at just £1.

The sale, conducted by Online Property Auctions Scotland (OPAS), comprises six lots in the town centre industrial estate.

One lot of vacant land, which currently provides an annual rental income of £800, has a guide price of £1.

The other five units going under the hammer are a mix of tenanted and vacant properties of different sizes. Guide prices for these range from £11,000 to £64,000.

The sale has been described by the auctioneers as “a once in a generation event”.

George Douglas, managing director of Glasgow-based OPAS, said: “This is a special auction because only these units in Golspie are up for sale.

“Normally, we host an auction every fortnight, with dozens of properties available – both commercial and residential from across the country.

“This is the first time we have focused on just one industrial estate. If it proves to be a success, we will probably do it again.”

Just over £30m was invested in Scotland’s industrial property market amid lockdown during the first three months of 2021, half the five-year quarterly average of £61m, according to property giant Colliers.

OPAS specialises in the sale of high-yielding commercial and residential lots, including land.

Its online auctions take place every two weeks and live bidding can be done via desktop, tablet or mobile device.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a marked decline in traditional property viewings due to social distancing rules.

These same conditions have allowed OPAS and other businesses with the same operating model to thrive.

In a blog late last year, Mr Douglas said: “Obviously it’s not been possible to attend live auctions during the pandemic.

“But we’ve found a very healthy number of regular ballroom auction patrons migrating to our online auctions during the lockdown.”

