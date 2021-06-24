Global integrity specialist Rosen Group has more than doubled its floorspace at Citibase in Queens Road, Aberdeen.

The expansion into a second office unit of the ground floor accommodation has added a further 470sq ft to the 460sqft the company had before. Both units are on one-year leases, with extension options.

Rosen has also recently added two new engineers – Peter Furness and Nicol Bradford – to its Aberdeen team.

This expansion comes at a very busy period for Rosen in Aberdeen.” Bryn Roberts, Rosen Group

The company declined to reveal how many people it now employs in the Granite City but a spokeswoman said: “The new office space will allow Rosen to grow its local footprint and meet projected plans to double the number of people employed in Aberdeen by the end of 2021.”

Bryn Roberts, technical engineering manager, Rosen, added: “Since opening our doors in 2018, we’ve built up a skillset that’s unrivalled in the city, via a carefully crafted team, and that’s been reflected in the work that we undertake for operators in the North Sea.

“This expansion comes at a very busy period for Rosen in Aberdeen. Despite the challenges that we all faced in 2020, a steady workload, has meant a busy year during which we have been approached to solve some particularly challenging integrity issues for operators.

Aberdeen team poised for growth

“Currently, we’re on track to do even better this year and with the addition of Nicol and Peter, we’ve continued to expand our expertise and services.”

Rosen is technically headquartered in Switzerland, but its main offices are in Germany. The group operates from 31 locations globally, works in 120-plus countries and employs in excess of 4,000 people.

What began as an engineering company for inspection in the oil and gas industry, in 1981, is today a worldwide provider of cutting-edge solutions in all areas of the integrity process chain.

It has had had a strategic consultancy office in Aberdeen since 2018, specifically supporting the upstream oil and gas industry, but its UK headquarters are in Newcastle.

Rosen had more than 20 years’ experience working in the North Sea from its Newcastle base before deciding to establish a permanent presence in Aberdeen, following its rebranding of group subsidiary Macaw Engineering.

The Granite City team offers consultancy services in areas including pipeline integrity, asset life extension, corrosion management and subsea design engineering for North Sea operators on and offshore, and is supported by multi-discipline teams in Edinburgh, Newcastle and six global locations.

© SYSTEM

The Citibase business centre at 9 Queens Road opened in late 2016 after the previous occupant, accountancy firm Anderson Anderson & Brown, relocated to Prime Four business park at Kingswells.

Citibase quickly established itself as a thriving hub of entrepreneurial activity, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.

The west end building was originally owned by food merchant Alexander Reith Gray and also had a spell as a cafe bar and casino.

London-based flexible workplace firm Citibase also operates a site at Hill of Rubislaw, in Aberdeen, as well as business centres in the central belt and throughout England.

Knight Frank has new partner in Aberdeen

Should Dufftown’s regeneration plan be the blueprint for the rest of Scotland?

Cater Group aims to convert a former care home in Aberdeen into 26 flats