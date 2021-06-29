The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has been hailed as “pivotal” after ministers from both the UK and Scottish governments visited the site in Aberdeen.

The organisation, formerly the Oil and Gas Technology Centre, has been renamed to more accurately reflect its purpose.

It was visited by UK Government Minister Michael Gove and Scottish Economy and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes on Monday (June 28).

‘Greener and better’

Mr Gove said: “Industries across the UK are seizing the opportunities of our pivot to net-zero.

“Our energy transition will only be possible by working closely with the energy sector and the Net Zero Technology Centre embodies the strength of that partnership.

“By investing in new technologies and innovation the UK will continue to lead the world in tackling climate change, while protecting and creating new jobs. Together we will build back greener and better from the pandemic.”

Industries across the UK are seizing the opportunities of our pivot to net-zero.” Michael Gove MP

Ms Forbes said: “I fully support the Net Zero Technology Centre rebranding, which aligns with their fresh purpose of supporting the oil and gas industry to develop and deploy technology to accelerate the transition to an affordable net-zero North Sea.

“They are also one of our key partners in the Aberdeen City Region Deal (ACRD), which is backed by £125 million of Scottish Government funding over 10 years, contributing to the region’s economic recovery by creating jobs and providing the commercial infrastructure to support and attract businesses to Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.”

‘Crucial time for investment’

She added: “This is a crucial time for business, trade and investment in Scotland, and investing in our communities will ensure every part of Scotland recovers from the pandemic – helping build an economy for everyone.”

OGTC/NZTC was created as part of the ACRD and opened in early 2017. The facility boasts £176m in co-investment with industry to date, having screened more than 1,300 technologies and generated an estimated £10-15 billion in gross value added potential.

More than 64 field trials have been delivered, with another 49 planned and under way, in excess of 20 technologies commercialised and 33 technology start-ups supported.

We see a tremendous opportunity to build exciting new partnerships and alliances as we continue to develop and deploy technology.” Colette Cohen, chief executive, NZTC

Last year the centre transitioned its seven existing solution centres into one Net Zero Solution Centre, with three core programmes, focused on reducing emissions, developing integrated energy systems and unlocking a digitised offshore energy sector.

NZ TC chief executive Colette Cohen said: “Innovating and developing technology is critical to unlock an affordable net-zero energy future. It is essential we invest in and commercialise solutions that accelerate the energy transition and reimagine the North Sea as an integrated energy basin.

‘No silver bullet’

“There is no silver bullet when it comes to the technology required. We must prioritise affordable energy solutions, while decarbonising oil and gas, which will be required for years to come to meet global demand.”

Ms Cohen added: “Our focus on transition technologies began when we opened our doors four years ago, driven by strong demand from industry.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to build exciting new partnerships and alliances as we continue to develop and deploy technology to create an affordable net-zero energy industry.”