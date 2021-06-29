Expro has been recognised for a 17th consecutive year by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for its global safety record.

The oilfield services company’s latest gold award from RoSPA has also earned it an “order of distinction” from the charity devoted to saving lives and preventing life-changing industries.

This award is a testament to our employees’ devotion to advancing our extraordinary safety culture.” Alistair Geddes, chief operating officer, Expro

RoSPA has continually recognised Expro since 2005, including four oil and gas sector awards, two Scotland Trophy awards in 2013 and 2020, its prestigious gold medal in 2010 and a president’s award in 2016.

Expro specialises in services and products that measure, improve, control and process flow from high-value oil and gas wells, from exploration and appraisal through to mature field production optimisation and enhancement.

The company’s head office is in Reading, Berkshire, but the regional Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States headquarters are in Aberdeen.

Covid-19 response

Stuart Paterson, Expro’s Global HSE and service quality director, said the group had introduced a range of new safety initiatives during the past year.

These include Expro’s operations leaders conducting safety engagement sessions to develop a continual improvement programme across the company.

In addition to introducing new measures to safeguard the wellbeing of employees in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Expro launched virtual campaigns focused on health and safety auditing and compliance, as well as workforce skills development.

Mr Paterson said the firm’s latest RoSPA award “demonstrates the exceptional commitment of our employees to maintain focus and dedication towards what’s important”.

He added: “They deserve all the praise for continuing to champion safety despite the challenging situations and potential distractions that were encountered.”

Chief operating officer Alistair Geddes said: “We are very honoured to receive this accolade from RoSPA which highlights our commitment to health and safety excellence.

“Once again, this award is a testament to our employees’ devotion to advancing our extraordinary safety culture.”

Earlier this year Expro announced a merger with Dutch rival Frank’s International, creating a billion-dollar oilfield services giant.

Following completion of the all-share deal later this year the combined company will have operations in more than 50 countries across six continents, including all of the world’s oil and gas hot spots.

Between them, Expro and Frank’s currently employ nearly 650 people in the north-east.

