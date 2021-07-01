Aviva Investors has announced three new lettings at its Flex @ Aberdeen Business Park.

The latest saw Robertson Construction Eastern sign up for the first floor of St Fergus House in the park, extending to 5,175sq ft, on a five-year lease.

This came soon after the letting of 16,500sq ft in Kirkhill House to Expro North Sea, which relocated from a 10,500sq ft suite in St Fergus House, and Babcock consolidating its previous occupancy in Kirkhill House by committing to a further five-year lease.

Flex @ Aberdeen Business Park is a new lettings strategy offering flexible terms and incentive packages tailored to meet occupiers’ specific requirements.

It applies to three buildings at Aberdeen Business Park, in Dyce – St Fergus House, Kirkhill House and Campbell House.

The remaining space at the business park can cater for a variety of size requirements, with suites of 3,500sq ft up to 16,000sq ft. Communal spaces and reception areas are also being refurbished across the pavilions.

Susan Pegg, development manager at Drum Property Group, acting as asset manager on behalf of Aviva Investors, said: “The recent lettings demonstrate not only the popularity of the flexible leasing strategy but also the vote of confidence in Aberdeen Business Park with the retention of two existing tenants.”

Jonathan Nesbitt, director at joint letting agent FG Burnett, said: “The quality of the product at Flex @ Aberdeen Business Park has attracted new tenants and encouraged existing tenants to further commit and expand within the park.

“Aviva has taken an extremely flexible approach to lease terms and the financial packages available, and this has paid dividends with the recent spate of transactions.

“Aberdeen Business Park is a cost-effective solution for occupiers with requirements to the north of the city.”

Amy Tyler, of joint letting agent CBRE, added: “Aviva’s innovative and bespoke solution to occupational requirements has proved to be extremely popular with both new and existing tenants, and we expect this to continue as the market improves.

“We anticipate demand increasing further when the government announces a return to the office for non-essential workers.”

“Dyce is also increasing in popularity as a business location due to the transformation of infrastructure in the area.”

Ms Tyler said the AWPR city bypass, upgraded Aberdeen International Airport and P&J Live event complex, coupled with the availability of high quality, cost-effective and environmentally friendly office space, with plenty of amenities close by, were helping to attract businesses.

Office space still up for grabs

St Fergus House provides modern, open-plan office accommodation. Just over 5,000sq ft remains available following the letting to Robertson Construction.

Kirkhill House has one suite remains available, comprising 8,595sq ft of office accommodation.

Campbell House extends to 16,000sq ft. The first floor provides modern, open-plan and refurbished office space and the ground floor has recently been split to create a refurbished, smaller suite, with the remaining space benefiting from a fit-out which can either be left in place or removed, depending on occupier requirements.