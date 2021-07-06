Johnston Carmichael beefs up senior team in home city

Johnston Carmichael (JC) has promoted two of its team in Aberdeen to director level.

Making the step up are Raemond Jappy and Stefano Vincini, who have been with the Granite City-based accountancy and business advice firm for 15 and nearly nine years respectively.

The pair are among seven new director appointments across JC’s 13-strong office network, across a variety of service lines, with promotions also coming the way of two employees in Glasgow and one each in Dundee, Forfar and London.

© Supplied by BIG Partnership

JC also has north and north-east offices in Inverness, Elgin, Huntly, Fraserburgh and Inverurie.

Chief executive Andrew Walker said: “It is our employees that make our business, and I am extremely proud of the commitment and passion that our staff show on a day-to-day basis.

“Never has this been more important than in the past 15 months, when businesses across the country have been under enormous strain.

“Supporting and developing the next generation of professional advisers is right at the heart of our firm, and it gives me great pride to see our people develop and thrive whilst working at Johnston Carmichael.”

Qualities for growth

Mr Walker added: “In addition to the seven new directors I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to every one of our colleagues who has been promoted so far this year.

“In each case, it is a recognition of continued dedication, development, and hard work – qualities which will be central in driving the company forward in the coming weeks, months and years.”

Nearly 80 promotions this year

JC, part of the PKF International accountancy network, has now made 78 promotions during 2021.

Mr Jappy joined the firm’s Aberdeen audit team in 2006 and is now its now operational leader. He is said to have played a key role in the “ongoing growth” of the team, as well as that of the wider business.

Mr Vincini has been with JC since October 2012, joining as associate director following the firm’s merger with smaller Aberdeen rival Ritson Smith.

© Supplied by BIG Partnership

While based in the Granite City, Mr Vincini works with clients throughout the UK as part of JC’s corporate finance team.

Toasting the success of two of his colleagues, JC Aberdeen office head and audit partner David Wilson said: “We are delighted for them both, and their respective promotions are completely deserved after a lot of hard work.

“Now, as businesses slowly but surely begin to return to some sort of normality, it is vital that we continue to provide our clients with the support they need as they recover from the impact of the pandemic. Both Stef and Rae will play key roles in this process.”

