Phil Anderson’s money podcasts are proving a big hit

A north-east financial adviser’s money advice podcasts are going down a storm.

Phil Anderson, founder and managing director of Ellon-based Phil Anderson Financial Services, has celebrated a top ranking on Apple Podcasts with his series The UK Personal Finance Show.

It consistently charted either first or second in the UK personal finance category every week for more than seven months, beating off stiff competition from the likes of the Ask Martin Lewis Podcast and ‘Barclays UK Personal Finance Show.

Side venture

Mr Anderson’s podcasts average around 1,350 downloads a month and continue to receive impressive feedback from listeners.

They are now a side business of PAFS, which supports an ever-growing customer base with financial advice on topics including investments, pensions, savings, mortgages, and insurance – all of which are covered in the podcasts.

Mr Anderson said: “I’m delighted The UK Personal Finance Show is popular among its listeners, and that it’s providing useful advice for people either needing a bit of direction on their finances or who might be struggling with debt.”

Charity tie-in

He added: “We recently invited Wendy Fleming from the Ditch Debt with Dignity (DDD) charity onto the podcast to support its mission to provide free, non-judgemental, confidential, professional advice and support to people who are privately struggling with their finances.

“To thank Wendy for her expertise and time we are donating boxing gloves signed by Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to help raise money for the charity. “

Ms Fleming, founder and volunteer advisor, DDD, said: “I was delighted to be asked to be a guest on Phil’s podcast to raise awareness of our charity.

“Ditch Debt with Dignity aims to spread the message that no one should feel shame or blame about struggling with money.

“Having money worries is very hard to deal with alone, and we want to reach anyone who might be feeling isolated or anxious to extend help. We provide a free confidential service, where we listen but never judge.”

No one should feel shame or blame about struggling with money.” Wendy Fleming, Ditch Debt with Dignity

The UK Personal Finance Show has featured a number of industry experts to discuss various topics, including Hamish Malcolm on self-build mortgages, and Justin Dunne on secured loans.

PAFS has operations in Ellon, Aberdeen, Inverurie, Westhill, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Banff, Wick and Dundee.

