Lawyer leaves Stronachs after nearly 13 years to join Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie in Inverness

A senior associate at law firm Stronachs in Aberdeen has joined Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) as a partner in its Inverness office.

Magnus Mackay, who grew up on the Black Isle, said he relished the opportunity to help grow WJM’s private client business in the Highland capital.

The move comes after nearly 13 years with Stronachs, which he joined, in September 2008, as a trainee solicitor after his law degree and diploma studies at Aberdeen University.

At WJM, he will specialise in private client work including wills, estate planning, inheritance tax, trusts and powers of attorney.

Mr Mackay, a former pupil of Fortrose Academy, is a full member of the Law Society of Scotland, Crofting Law Group and Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (Step) Scotland.

WJM – which also has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dunblane and Dunfermline – said it was the only law firm in the Highlands to now boast two solicitors with the Step qualification, often regarded as the “gold standard” for handling trusts and estates.

Rod MacLean, private client partner for the firm in Inverness, added: “Magnus is going to be a fantastic addition to the team.

“Private client has remained a particularly strong element of our business over the last year, and Magnus has a lot of skills which are in short supply in the local market.

“Our clients often tell us how much they value our local knowledge of the Highlands, so it’s great that Magnus can bring even more of that to the table, along with his extensive legal experience.”

Mr Mackay said: “MJM has a fantastic reputation in the Highlands and this is a great opportunity to expand the Inverness office’s private client team, which is very highly regarded.

“I grew up on the Black Isle and studied at the University of Aberdeen, so I’ve always been interested in firms with bases in the north of Scotland.”

He added: “I am hugely impressed by WJM’s commitment to establishing a really strong presence in the Highlands, and the way in which the firm’s Inverness office has grown and expanded in recent years shows their dedication to building a robust team and client base in this part of the country.

“It will be great to be part of such an experienced team, which also benefits from the firm’s wide network of offices and experts across Scotland.”