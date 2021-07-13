Scottish salmon farmer Loch Duart aims to help more of us to have healthy hearts

A Sutherland-based salmon farmer has teamed up with the Heart UK charity to help reduce the incidence of early death and disease from cholesterol.

Loch Duart said the new partnership would see it supporting a range of charity challenges, with some of its team already signed up to some of Heart UK’s fundraising events.

The tie-up builds on Loch Duart’s healthy-living agenda – the Scourie-based firm boasts “industry-leading” levels of omega -3 fatty acids in its fish.

“Feeding our salmon with higher levels of marine content delivers industry-leading levels of omega-3.” Adam Gray, Loch Duart

The benefits of eating fish rich in omega-3 – a diverse group of fats that are important for health, which our body can’t make and must get them instead from food – are already well-established.

Official advice from the UK Government is that we should all eat at least two portions of fish per week, one of which should be oily – salmon, mackerel or sardines, for example.

Loch Duart marketing and communications manager Adam Gray said Locha Duart and Heart UK teaming up was a “perfect collaboration”.

© Supplied by Loch Duart

Mr Gray added: “We’re committed to participating in and supporting a range of Heart UK’s charity challenges and supporting their vital work.

“As well as partnering on a variety of Heart UK events, we have curated some simple, healthy and tasty Loch Duart salmon recipes which we’ll be sharing over the coming months.

“We support the Heart UK message that people can take action to improve their health and lower their cholesterol, by adopting an active lifestyle, combined with a healthy diet.

Reopened Highland fish processing factory to create 40 jobs

Salmon farmer shake-up: Seafood entrepreneur steps in as Loch Duart chairman

“Our strategy of feeding our salmon with higher levels of marine content delivers industry-leading levels of omega-3.

“We believe we are pulling in the same direction as Heart UK by producing salmon rich in omega-3 and promoting healthy lifestyle choices”.

Your body needs cholesterol – a waxy substance in your blood – to build healthy cells, but high levels can increase your risk of heart disease.

© SYSTEM

Heart UK is focused on preventing early disease and deaths from cholesterol and other blood fat (lipid) conditions in the UK.

Lynne Garton, dietetic advisor at the charity, said: “There has been lots of research into omega-3 fats and oily fish, such as Loch Duart salmon, and how they can improve heart health.

“Omega-3 fats are a group of unsaturated fats that we need to stay healthy – especially for heart health.

“Eating foods high in omega-3’s could help to prevent heart attacks and strokes and we are absolutely delighted to partner with Loch Duart to help prevent heart disease across the UK by promoting a healthier, balanced diet.”

© PA

Loch Duart operates fish farms in Scourie and the Western Isles. Its farmed salmon had featured on the menu at major events including Bafta film awards and royal weddings – guests tucked into it at Buckingham Palace when the Earl and Countess of Strathearn – William and Kate – tied the knot in 2011.

US-based private-equity firm Capricorn Investment Group acquired an undisclosed stake in the business in 2008.

Four years later, Loch Duart said a £4 million funding boost from the Scottish Investment Bank (SIB) and Capricorn, by then a partner in the SIB-run Scottish Venture Fund, would help it to take advantage of the many opportunities emerging abroad.

Did you know: