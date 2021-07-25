Elevator’s ‘culture of learning’ supports ambitious roll-out plans

Scotland has an appetite for entrepreneurship – latest statistics from Scottish Enterprise show that in 2020 there were 364,310 private-sector firms north of the border.

Of these, 361,875 were classed as small and medium-sized enterprises and they provided 1.2million jobs.

Scotland as an economy has a valued level of support for high-potential business opportunities, but the road to business success is never a straight A-to-B route.

‘We strive to create a culture of learning’

Entrepreneurs by their very nature see the world slightly differently from everyone else. Where others see challenge, they see opportunity. Where others see competition, they see validation. When others see failure, they see learning. Entrepreneurs think differently.

So, who do these entrepreneurs turn to for support on their journey to success? An organisation that understands them completely.

As one of Scotland’s leading private business-support organisations, Elevator is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, inventors, disruptors, game-changers and inspiring and thriving business leaders.

From technology to tourism, food and drink to financial services, we work to help Scottish businesses of all sizes to start, innovate and grow – all through our unique entrepreneurial approach.

We believe reinvestment into our communities to create the entrepreneurs of tomorrow, together with the creation of an “entrepreneurial culture”, is paramount to unravelling a support system that has the potential to truly unlock ambition and opportunities across Scotland.

From start-ups to scale-ups

As Scotland’s largest provider of Business Gateway services, Elevator supports some 3,500 new businesses to start up each year.

The social enterprise is also Scotland’s largest provider of business accelerators offering bespoke support through its seven diverse programmes.

Elevator’s entrepreneurial culture is central to its success. Built on the effective delivery of Business Gateway services, we have created a social enterprise model that has allowed us to re-invest almost £600,000 into the Scottish economy, generating £6.6 million of value.

We strive to create a culture of learning and maximise our impact by giving back to the regions we operate in.

‘Mission for success’

Our Centres for Entrepreneurship in the north-east and on Tayside, where clients can access a wide range of support, has enabled Elevator to become a major player in supporting entrepreneurs.

This unique approach has seen Elevator foster some of Scotland’s most noteworthy entrepreneurs, who have gone on to develop market-leading, innovative products and services that have made an impact at a national and international level.

We have ambitious plans to build on this success across Scotland. We are on a mission for success.

Our vision is clear – a national, connected approach that will stimulate and support the development of an innovative, pioneering, progressive and entrepreneurial society.

Professor Gary McEwan is chief executive of business support organisation Elevator

Elevator’s team busy developing entrepreneurial skills for the next generation of business leaders

