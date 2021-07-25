Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Elevator’s ‘culture of learning’ supports ambitious roll-out plans

By Professor Gary McEwan
July 25, 2021, 11:45 am
Elevator chief executive Gary McEwan

Scotland has an appetite for entrepreneurship – latest statistics from Scottish Enterprise show that in 2020 there were 364,310 private-sector firms north of the border.

Of these, 361,875 were classed as small and medium-sized enterprises and they provided 1.2million jobs.

Scotland as an economy has a valued level of support for high-potential business opportunities, but the road to business success is never a straight A-to-B route.

‘We strive to create a culture of learning’

Entrepreneurs by their very nature see the world slightly differently from everyone else. Where others see challenge, they see opportunity. Where others see competition, they see validation. When others see failure, they see learning. Entrepreneurs think differently.

So, who do these entrepreneurs turn to for support on their journey to success? An organisation that understands them completely.

As one of Scotland’s leading private business-support organisations, Elevator is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, inventors, disruptors, game-changers and inspiring and thriving business leaders.

From technology to tourism, food and drink to financial services, we work to help Scottish businesses of all sizes to start, innovate and grow – all through our unique entrepreneurial approach.

We believe reinvestment into our communities to create the entrepreneurs of tomorrow, together with the creation of an “entrepreneurial culture”, is paramount to unravelling a support system that has the potential to truly unlock ambition and opportunities across Scotland.

From start-ups to scale-ups

As Scotland’s largest provider of Business Gateway services, Elevator supports some 3,500 new businesses to start up each year.

The social enterprise is also Scotland’s largest provider of business accelerators offering bespoke support through its seven diverse programmes.

Elevator’s entrepreneurial culture is central to its success. Built on the effective delivery of Business Gateway services, we have created a social enterprise model that has allowed us to re-invest almost £600,000 into the Scottish economy, generating £6.6 million of value.

We strive to create a culture of learning and maximise our impact by giving back to the regions we operate in.

‘Mission for success’

Our Centres for Entrepreneurship in the north-east and on Tayside, where clients can access a wide range of support, has enabled Elevator to become a major player in supporting entrepreneurs.

This unique approach has seen Elevator foster some of Scotland’s most noteworthy entrepreneurs, who have gone on to develop market-leading, innovative products and services that have made an impact at a national and international level.

We have ambitious plans to build on this success across Scotland. We are on a mission for success.

Our vision is clear – a national, connected approach that will stimulate and support the development of an innovative, pioneering, progressive and entrepreneurial society.

Professor Gary McEwan is chief executive of business support organisation Elevator

Elevator’s team busy developing entrepreneurial skills for the next generation of business leaders

