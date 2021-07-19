Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Is Scotland on the threshold of a gold bonanza?

By Keith Findlay
July 19, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 19, 2021, 11:52 am
scottish gold
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.

Scotland may be on the brink of a gold boom which could create jobs and other economic spin-offs for some of its remotest areas, it has been claimed.

Phil Day, chief executive of Scotgold Resources, the company behind Scotland’s only commercial gold mine, insisted the vision was no pipe dream but based on hard facts.

Conjuring up images of the earliest days of the Klondike Gold Rush, in the late 19th Century, when the precious metal was discovered in a remote area of Yukon in north-west Canada, Mr Day said gold production could be transformative for parts of Scotland.

Every geologist I have ever spoken to and listened to on this has assured me the potential is huge – that there is gold everywhere.”

Phil Day, chief executive, Scotgold Resources

Tyndrum has yet to see any stampede of “Klondikers”, as happened in Yukon, but gold production has been up and running near the West Highland village since late last year.

The exploits of the Scotgold team during the run-up to “first pour”, in November, are captured in a three-part TV series, Gold Town, with the second episode due to air at 7pm on BBC2 tonight. (July 19).

It’s early days for the gold and silver mine at Cononish in the hills of Argyll, but the Yukon discovery by local miners in 1896 was the starting point for 125 years and counting of almost uninterrupted production.

scottish gold
Klondike Gold Rush prospectors on their way to hoped-for riches, as depicted on an engraving.

Mr Day, who took the helm at Australian firm Scotgold in April, said all the expert opinion pointed to there being much more gold in the area around Cononish – and perhaps other parts of Scotland too – than current estimates suggest.

Speaking from his home in Switzerland as he got up-to-date with satisfying all the latest Covid-19 requirements for his next visit to Scotland to see how the Cononish project is progressing, he said: “Every geologist I have ever spoken to and listened to on this has assured me the potential is huge – that there is gold everywhere.

scottish gold
Phil Day

“From a geologists’ point of view, it makes a whole lot of sense that gold would not be in just one location.

“The challenge for us is not one of drilling but of getting permits. We would have to sit down with the park authority and seek permission to drill more mines. Every single time we want to drill we need to negotiate with the landowner and, naturally, this takes time.”

Cononish is on the edge of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, within its boundary. Scotgold spent years trying to secure permission for its production plans.

Scotgold Resources’ gold mine at Cononish.

Mr Day said the area was “massively underexplored” but may hold, underground, the potential for a gold industry that “could be a very large employer”.

He added: “We are close to being up to design rate and will be a very good employer in the region by the back end of the year, as it goes into the challenges of winter.

“If in future I start putting out notices we are finding more gold, just imagine what that would do for the region. The mind boggles.”

Cononish already employs nearly 40 people, mostly recruited within a 50-mile radius, and Mr Day said this would increase as production ramps up.

scottish gold

Scotgold’s team includes mine supervisor Davy Burton, whose parents, John and Deirdre, own the land on which the mine sits.

The Burtons have been aware of the presence of gold there for decades and other companies came and went, unable to bring the mine to commercial production, before Scotgold arrived on the scene.

Mr Day said: “They are extremely passionate about the history and just wanted to see the mine up and running, and not just sitting there doing nothing.

“They are quite optimistic at the moment, and the fact trucks have gone past their house carrying concentrate just reinforces it. They’ve never seen that before.”

scottish gold
Another truck of gold concentrate leaves the mine at Cononish.

Locals have warmed to the project after some initial opposition, amid hopes an influx of new workers may help to encourage builders to construct new homes and help to ease a housing shortage.

Mr Day said both the mine project and local tourism operators had been working “absolutely full-on” in recent months. He expects much closer “interaction” between them later in the year after seasonal visitors to the area have long gone.

Meanwhile, Scotgold’s 47-year-old CEO said he was happy to be working “in my backyard” – or at least considerably closer to home – after globetrotting senior roles at a raft of international mining and investment companies. “My mandate has been to get it (Cononish) to work, which I have done”, he said.

Scottish gold miner sends investors running for the hills

First Scottish gold goes on sale at Edinburgh auction

Firm revealed its plans for abandoned site more than 14 years ago

It is more than 14 years since Scotgold Resources unveiled plans to reopen an abandoned gold mine at Cononish, on the edge of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

Scotgold had acquired the assets for £800,000 from the Swiss-based Oak Consortium and sought permission from the Crown Estate, owners of the rights to the gold, to lease the site.

Commercial production was supposed to start in late 2019 but Scotgold suffered delays relating to the management of excavated materials and drainage – and the target date was put back to May 2020.

That plan was scuppered by Covid-19, with construction and development grinding to a halt on March 27 last year. Work resumed in mid-June and the “first pour” of commercially produced gold was achieved on November 30.

Nearby Tyndrum has long been associated with the precious metal. In 1998, Fynegold Exploration, a subsidiary of Toronto-based Caledonia Mining Corporation obtained the necessary permissions and was looking to raise finance to mine around 25,000 ounces of gold a year.

scottish gold

Caledonia had been formed by Sutherland-born gold-mining magnate Dennis MacLeod. Fynegold’s project never went ahead as the price of gold failed to meet expectations, making the project unviable.

The Cononish mine, in the hill of Beinn-a-chuirn, was then mothballed and later put up for sale at offers over £1.2 million as part of the 4,000-acre Cononish Estate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]