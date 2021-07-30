SPONSORED: Boost workplace skills with training opportunities at NESCol

Fancy boosting your workplace skills and CV? Funding is available to help employees take advantage of training opportunities at NESCol. Here’s what you need to know.

There are a variety of training opportunities at NESCol that increase skills and individual job prospects.

Many can be found in the 21/22 Part-Time & Distance Learning course guide from NESCol.

Modern Apprenticeships, tailored programmes and bespoke courses can also be delivered for employers.

Now, businesses can access free funding for training through the Flexible Workforce Development Fund.

How businesses can access funding to train employees

Apprenticeship Levy paying employers can access training up to a maximum value of £15,000. This funding is not restricted to apprenticeship training and can be used for any employee.

An SME that is not a levy payer can also now access support through the scheme, with up to a maximum of £5,000 of training available.

NESCol Business Development Manager Iain Cocker said: “Many businesses are taking advantage of this funding especially in the areas of IT Skills, Health and Safety, Staff Wellbeing, Leadership and Management.

“I encourage employers to start the conversation today while the funding remains available.”

Explore training opportunities at NESCol

Finding funding for training is important, but so is picking the right course. After all, there are lots of training opportunities at NESCol to choose from, with over 400 part-time and flexible learning courses available online.

There are lots of advantages to training and learning courses.

They can help improve your CV through upskilling or reskilling qualifications. Plus, there’s nothing like the satisfaction of learning something new.

Courses are offered on campus or learning centres, in the workplace, through self-study (via NESCol’s Distance Learning programme) or a combination!

AFC Club Captain Joe Lewis chose the Distance Learning route.

He is midway through studying for an HNC in business, combining coursework with commitments in football and at home.

He said: “You have to plan for the future, I’ve witnessed people early in my career who didn’t do that – you get an injury or your career fizzles out a bit quicker than you think it’s going to and then all of a sudden you’re in a sticky situation.

“If you’re not ready to go into another job or you’re not preparing for that next step it can be really difficult.

“I’d like to stay within football but on the business side. I’m not 100% certain on that, that’s where I think the HNC in Business is a great foundation.

“During the season I can work around training and playing.

“If we have an away game, I’m away in a hotel on my own so I’ve got no excuses – I take my laptop, notes and notepad and can get through a good few hours work then.”

Browse available training opportunities at NESCol – view part time & distance learning courses at NESCol – or email FWDF@NESCol.ac.uk for more information.