Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Video: Formidable Shield, in the Outer Hebrides, a first quarter highlight for defence technology firm QinetiQ

By Keith Findlay
July 22, 2021, 6:00 am

Defence technology firm QinetiQ has hailed the success of its role in a military exercise, involving 16 ships, 31 aircraft and around 3,300 personnel from 10 Nato nations, in the Outer Hebrides.

In its latest quarterly trading update, the company said it had supported Formidable Shield, the largest live-fire integrated air and missile defence exercise of 2021.

The huge training event, on the Ministry of Defence (MoD)’s Hebrides range, was led by the US Sixth Fleet and conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces Nato.

The MoD’s South Uist rocket range.

QinetiQ said: “We provided the safe environment, logistics and range control to facilitate this trial, across the maritime and air domains.

“A range of targets were used to test defences, including subsonic, supersonic and ballistic targets.

“This is an excellent example of our investment in the LTPA contract, driving enhanced operational outcomes for our customers, increasing the demand for our ranges and QinetiQ being at the leading edge of safe delivery of complex events to ensure our Nato allies can defend against future threats.”

Hampshire-headquartered QinetiQ has a 25-year contract – its Long Term Partnering Agreement (LTPA) – to deliver test & evaluation and training support services to the UK Armed Forces.

Earlier this year the company said US air force target practice in the Outer Hebrides had helped boost profits.

Highlights of the 12 months to March 31 included a new five-year contract, worth £19 million, to provide training events and targets for American  F-15E and F-35 fighter aircraft.

The deal involves MoD facilities at Aberporth, in Cardigan Bay, Wales and various QinetiQ-managed MoD sites on South Uist, Benbecula and St Kilda.

Aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, off the coast of north-west Scotland, as part of the Strike Warrior exercise.

Reporting a “strong” first quarter, the three months to June 30, QinetiQ said it had also supported the Royal Navy’s Strike Warrior exercise on the MOD Aberporth and Hebrides ranges – using its God’s Eye View (GEV) capability.

Strike Warrior involved more than 20 warships, three submarines and 150 aircraft from 11 nations and was the final test for the Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group, spearheaded by aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, before its first operational deployment.

F-35 Lightning Jets return to HMS Queen Elizabeth during Strike Warrior.

The GEV system developed by QinetiQ allowed the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force to enhance training value from the exercise, thanks to near real-time monitoring of the event.

Each military asset was tracked across waters off north-west Scotland by connecting sensors across the Hebrides range, as well as RAF bases, through a “digital backbone”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]