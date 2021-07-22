Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen to Newcastle and Southampton

Scottish airline Loganair has axed its Aberdeen-Newcastle service, saying demand shows no sign of reaching the level needed to make it financially viable.

The flights took off for the first time in September 2019 when these and another new service, to Norwich, saw Loganair become Aberdeen International Airport (AIA)’s largest operator, in terms of both the number of flights and destinations served.

The Aberdeen-Newcastle route was previously operated by collapsed airline Flybe.

Today (July 22), a spokewoman for Glasgow Airport-based Loganair said: “Throughout the majority of the last year, Loganair has operated the Newcastle to Aberdeen route to ensure connectivity for essential workers.

“However, passenger bookings have not reached and do not show signs of reaching the levels necessary to provide a service that is financially viable for the long term.”

The demise of Loganair’s flights from Aberdeen to Newcastle from the end of this month also spells the end for the airline’s one-stop Aberdeen-Southampton service.

Passenger bookings have not reached and do not show signs of reaching the levels necessary to provide a service that is financially viable.”

Loganair’s spokeswoman added: “We remain committed to operating from Newcastle to Southampton, Newquay, Exeter and Jersey, and plan to re-instate our Bergen and Stavanger service next summer.”

A “small number” of passengers affected by the loss of the flights to both Newcastle and Southampton will be offered a full refund or alternative flights using other routes, she said.

Passenger confidence ‘at an all-time low’

A spokesman for AIA said: “We are disappointed at the news regarding the Newcastle route being cancelled by Loganair.

“Passenger confidence is at an all-time low and our airline partners are understandably finding it challenging to operate schedules, given the unpredictability of the current situation.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Airways has followed the lead of Loganair and some other airlines in insisting passengers wear face coverings unless they are medically exempt.

Roger Hage, general manager for Humberside Airport-based Eastern, said: “Safety and security of passengers and crews will always be our top priority.

“In offering a clear and consistent policy to require mask use across all our UK and international route network, we are providing both the assurance and confidence our customers are asking for.”

Loganair takes off with biggest ever winter schedule