Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Dons’ latest signing will guide club and community on personal finance under five-year deal

By Keith Findlay
July 26, 2021, 6:00 am
gary walker aberdeen
Gary Walker, of Gary Walker Wealth Management, in the foreground, with Aberdeen FC players Ross McCrorie, left, and Joe Lewis

Gary Walker Wealth Management (GWWM) has signed a multi-year deal with Aberdeen Football Club (AFC), becoming the Dons’ first official financial planning partner.

Granite City-based GWWM will provide financial guidance to players, non-playing staff and the community under a partnership that aims to showcase the importance of planning for the future.

AFC said it was buoyed to see a “valued commercial partner” increase its support of the club.

Having GWWM on board as a key partner to support us will only strengthen our ambitions to grow the club on and off the pitch.”

Rob Wicks, commercial director for the Dons, added: “Gary has been a long-time supporter over many years so to formalise his association with AFC into an official partnership was the natural evolution of our relationship.

“We know how important future planning is to achieve success, and having GWWM on board as a key partner to support us will only strengthen our ambitions to grow the club on and off the pitch.”

AFC and Gary Walker Wealth Management hold similar corporate values.”

GWWM managing director Gary Walker, who specialises in the personalised provision of financial advice to individuals and businesses, said: “AFC and Gary Walker Wealth Management hold similar corporate values that are the foundation of this partnership.

“How the club supported the local community through the pandemic and the exciting plans they are now putting in place for the future really marries up with how we support local businesses and individuals in our community to plan for a successful future.”

I wanted to step up my support for the club to help them fulfil their ambitions.”

Gary Walker

Mr Walker added: “After such a difficult period during Covid I wanted to step up my support for the club to help them fulfil their ambitions.

“We will also be working closely with Aberdeen FC Community Trust to deliver financial education in their partner schools. We believe this type of learning is crucial for young people in their pursuit of a bright and successful future.”

Mr Walker set up GWWM – a partner practice of St James’s Place Wealth Management – in 2004, having previously worked as an adviser with Lloyds TSB from 1991 until 2004.

GWWM’s website describes him as “an avid supporter and season ticket holder of “his beloved” Aberdeen FC.

