Commercial property: NC500 guest house up for sale as first-time grandparents look to move on

Budding guest house owners looking to muscle in on the popularity of the North Coast 500 have a chance to make their dreams come true in Sutherland.

Drysdale & Company, a specialist commercial agency dealing exclusively with Scottish hospitality businesses, is seeking a buyer for Scourie Guest House, which has been privately owned and operated for the past four years.

Offers over £375,000 are being sought for the property, which comprises three en-suite rooms for guests and two owner’s bedrooms.

Drysdale & Co said the flat hilltop site was ideal for the development of a small lodge, subject to planning permission, if the new owners wished to pursue this.

The firm added the guest house benefitted from a high level of repeat custom, as well as its location on the NC500 route – making it a “fantastic lifestyle business opportunity, with further scope to expand”.

Current owner Pete Hammond, has run the guest house with his wife, Liz, for the past four years, said it was time to move on.

“This is a great business opportunity”, Mr Hammond said, adding: “We’re confident that, with their specialist scope, Drysdale and Company can find us a buyer. Never having run a hospitality business before, we have absolutely loved it here, investing a great deal of our time in updating the guest house to give the best guest experience and create a lovely Highland home.

“We’d set ourselves a five-year timescale to improve the accommodation in the area, and to fully appreciate Highland life, having enjoyed holidays in Assynt every year for the past 10 years.

“We feel we have achieved what we set out to do and, as we are about to become grandparents for the very first time, we feel the time is right to move closer to family.”

Mr Hammond said Scourie Guest House was already a popular place to stay in the area when he and his wife took it on.

He added: “We’ve continued to enjoy a great reputation by enhancing the rooms with up-to-date modern furnishings and accessories, refurbishing the bathrooms, and providing a good hearty Scottish breakfast for our guests. The reviews we have received speak volumes in respect of the service we provide.”

Originally from Essex, Mr Hammond fell in love with the area when he holidayed there as a child.

An almost constant stream of visitors

Being on the NC500 route has meant an almost constant stream of visitors to the guest house, he said, adding: “It really drives business, so anyone taking this on is starting from a great position before they do anything else. Our establishment is one of several in the area that provide accommodation, but demand can outstrip places to stay.”

And outlining the potential for business expansion, he said: “Serving evening meals would be popular with guests, and new owners could develop the house to increase the number of guest rooms – or they could expand the owner’s side.

“Subject to planning, the hilltop space would be ideal for holiday pods, or a more substantial building or extension.”

Chartered surveyor Stuart Drysdale – a former director at Christie & Co – launched Denny-based Drysdale & Co late last year, specifically to work with hospitality owners looking to sell up during the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Drysdale said: “Pete and Liz are to be commended in what they have put into Scourie Guest House. It’s a highly appealing business proposition, and we expect there to be high interest, especially given the continuing popularity of staycations which will run well into next year and even beyond.

“This is a business that will thrive from people who love the outdoors, and are keen to share experiences of the area with guests. “Pete and Liz have seen many guests returning to stay for longer to experience what this part of the Highlands has to offer.”

