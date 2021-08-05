Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Commercial property: Prospect 13 agrees three-year deal for new premises at Aberdeen Energy Park

By Keith Findlay
August 5, 2021, 6:00 am
energy innovation parks
Enterprise Centre at Aberdeen Energy Park.

Marketing firm Prospect 13  has moved into bigger premises in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, after striking a new deal with its landlord.

Prospect 13, which describes itself as “Scotland’s first virtual marketing agency”, supporting a global client base, had doubled its office footprint through the relocation.

Having been based in the James Gregory Centre at Aberdeen Innovation Park for the past two years, the firm has recently moved into a larger, more modern office suite in the Enterprise Centre at Aberdeen Energy Park.

This office move represents a key milestone for our fast-growing company.”

Cerri McDonald, managing director, Prospect 13

Both parks are owned and operated by London-based property investor Moorfield Group. Acquired in September 2014, the two sites comprise 200,000sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies employing nearly 2,000 people.

Prospect 13 has signed a three-year lease for Unit G3 on the ground floor of the Enterprise Centre, giving the business office accommodation for up to eight employees.

Industrial market on an upward trend in Aberdeen

Cerri McDonald, the three-year-old firm’s managing director, said: “We are excited to have settled into our new, larger office in the Enterprise Centre.

“This office move represents a key milestone for our fast-growing company as we continue to deliver an increasingly diverse subscription-based service to new and existing customers. We had outgrown our previous premises.”

aberdeen energy innovation parks
Prospect 13 managing director Cerri McDonald.

Ms McDonald added: “The new bespoke office space better accommodates our ever-expanding creative team and offers a modern, open environment with easy connection to the city and local amenities.”

Moorfield head of asset management Hugh Canham said: “It is always exciting to see an occupier grow and develop with us here at the parks. Prospect 13 is a great example of a dynamic local business that is working hard, thriving, expanding and capitalising on the opportunities presented in the current market.

Room to grow

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks offer a variety of office solutions, including serviced offices, co-working space and virtual offices, all with competitive and flexible lease terms, which give our occupiers the opportunity to expand as their business develops.

“The parks are set to benefit from the post-pandemic rise in demand for flexible serviced workspaces, providing the convenience and technology required to enable agile workforces to flourish.”

