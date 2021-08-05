Commercial property: Prospect 13 agrees three-year deal for new premises at Aberdeen Energy Park

Marketing firm Prospect 13 has moved into bigger premises in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, after striking a new deal with its landlord.

Prospect 13, which describes itself as “Scotland’s first virtual marketing agency”, supporting a global client base, had doubled its office footprint through the relocation.

Having been based in the James Gregory Centre at Aberdeen Innovation Park for the past two years, the firm has recently moved into a larger, more modern office suite in the Enterprise Centre at Aberdeen Energy Park.

Both parks are owned and operated by London-based property investor Moorfield Group. Acquired in September 2014, the two sites comprise 200,000sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies employing nearly 2,000 people.

Prospect 13 has signed a three-year lease for Unit G3 on the ground floor of the Enterprise Centre, giving the business office accommodation for up to eight employees.

Cerri McDonald, the three-year-old firm’s managing director, said: “We are excited to have settled into our new, larger office in the Enterprise Centre.

“This office move represents a key milestone for our fast-growing company as we continue to deliver an increasingly diverse subscription-based service to new and existing customers. We had outgrown our previous premises.”

Ms McDonald added: “The new bespoke office space better accommodates our ever-expanding creative team and offers a modern, open environment with easy connection to the city and local amenities.”

Moorfield head of asset management Hugh Canham said: “It is always exciting to see an occupier grow and develop with us here at the parks. Prospect 13 is a great example of a dynamic local business that is working hard, thriving, expanding and capitalising on the opportunities presented in the current market.

Room to grow

“Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks offer a variety of office solutions, including serviced offices, co-working space and virtual offices, all with competitive and flexible lease terms, which give our occupiers the opportunity to expand as their business develops.

“The parks are set to benefit from the post-pandemic rise in demand for flexible serviced workspaces, providing the convenience and technology required to enable agile workforces to flourish.”

