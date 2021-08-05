Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
Business / North of Scotland

Commercial property: North-east town’s new trade counter units all filled

By Keith Findlay
August 5, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 5, 2021, 11:55 am
knight crescent
The Crescent trade counter development in Westhill, near Aberdeen.

Knight Property Group is toasting the success of The Crescent, its trade counter development in Westhill, near Aberdeen, after signing up a tenant for the last available unit.

The multi-channel retailer has signed a 10-year lease for Unit 4. Extending to 3,520sq ft, the unit boasts facilities including on-site parking and yardage.

Somerset-based Screwfix now has four outlets in the Aberdeen area. It plans to open more than 50 new stores around the UK and Ireland this year, creating about 600 jobs.

We are currently weighing up options for further similar product at Westhill.”

Howard Crashaw, managing director, Knight Property Group

The Crescent is a development of four units, built speculatively by Aberdeen-based Knight and completed in March 2021. Other tenants include Toolstation and The Paint Shed.

Howard Crawshaw, managing director at Knight, said: “The Crescent caters perfectly for modern trade counter operator requirements and it is particularly pleasing to conclude the final deal with Screwfix.

“The appetite we have seen for our new build industrial and trade counter units in Westhill over recent years has been excellent, with demand from trade counter operators specifically being heightened during the pandemic.”

Knight Property Group managing director Howard Crawshaw.

“Achieving full capacity at The Crescent is testament to our vision of developing speculatively and creating quality space in key locations. We are currently weighing up options for further similar product at Westhill.”

Graeme Watt, director of FG Burnett, which marketed the site jointly with Ryden, added: “Demand for space at this popular development has been extremely competitive, with a wide range of potential occupiers expressing interest.

“In the end, we have achieved a great complementary tenant mix, which has significantly added to the trade counter offering in the area.”

