Commercial property: North-east town’s new trade counter units all filled

Knight Property Group is toasting the success of The Crescent, its trade counter development in Westhill, near Aberdeen, after signing up a tenant for the last available unit.

The multi-channel retailer has signed a 10-year lease for Unit 4. Extending to 3,520sq ft, the unit boasts facilities including on-site parking and yardage.

Somerset-based Screwfix now has four outlets in the Aberdeen area. It plans to open more than 50 new stores around the UK and Ireland this year, creating about 600 jobs.

We are currently weighing up options for further similar product at Westhill.” Howard Crashaw, managing director, Knight Property Group

The Crescent is a development of four units, built speculatively by Aberdeen-based Knight and completed in March 2021. Other tenants include Toolstation and The Paint Shed.

Howard Crawshaw, managing director at Knight, said: “The Crescent caters perfectly for modern trade counter operator requirements and it is particularly pleasing to conclude the final deal with Screwfix.

“The appetite we have seen for our new build industrial and trade counter units in Westhill over recent years has been excellent, with demand from trade counter operators specifically being heightened during the pandemic.”

“Achieving full capacity at The Crescent is testament to our vision of developing speculatively and creating quality space in key locations. We are currently weighing up options for further similar product at Westhill.”

Graeme Watt, director of FG Burnett, which marketed the site jointly with Ryden, added: “Demand for space at this popular development has been extremely competitive, with a wide range of potential occupiers expressing interest.

“In the end, we have achieved a great complementary tenant mix, which has significantly added to the trade counter offering in the area.”

