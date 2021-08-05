Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
Business / North of Scotland

Fish processors demand urgent action from PM on labour shortages

By Keith Findlay
August 5, 2021, 1:32 pm Updated: August 5, 2021, 1:45 pm
scottish fishing
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets fishing industry leaders on his trip to the north-east.

Seafood bosses have demanded urgent action from Boris Johnson on labour shortages within the sector during a face-to-face meeting in Fraserburgh.

And leaders from across the wider fishing industry called on the prime minister to help the fleet recover from a “bad” Brexit deal, which left Scottish skippers with very few new catching opportunities as  EU vessels continued to have full access to UK waters.

Scottish Seafood Association chief executive Jimmy Buchan outlined to the PM how Brexit and Covid-19 had combined to create a perilous situation for processors, with production and export capacity severely reduced.

Scottish fishing
Seafood processors have faced a double whammy from Covid-19 and Brexit.

After a lively meeting, Mr Buchan said: “I along with others from the catching sector made it plain to the prime minister that the Brexit deal had fallen far short of expectations.

“And most pertinently for the processing sector, I sought an assurance that the government would work closely with us to resolve the critical shortage of labour.

“He agreed that a campaign was required to encourage young people into the industry, and on the need for direct action to stem the haemorrhage of overseas workers that has occurred since January 1.”

Mr Buchan and Scotland Office minister David Duguid agreed to carry out further discussions on how to move forward.

l-r Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid and Scottish Seafood Association chief executive Jimmy Buchan, The pair agreed to hold further talks.

Catch sector chiefs asked Mr Johnson for action – not words – on improving prospects for the fleet in five years’ time when post-Brexit arrangements are due to be revised.

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “The prime minister has spoken previously of an El Dorado of fish from 2026 onwards but we are seeking a commitment from him to deliver much better opportunities for the Scottish fleet in the meantime, as well as in the longer term.

“In the short term it will be a case of survival for the industry, but we want to thrive, and to ensure that we can build back this industry we need to start planning now.”

scottish fishing
Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.

Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association chief executive Mike Park pressed Mr Johnson to order an independent review of the “flawed” science behind proposed quota cuts for key species such as cod in 2022.

International marine scientists have recommended swingeing cuts.

Mr Park said: “Lack of fishing opportunities for our key commercial species at a time of abundant stocks is holding the white-fish fleet back severely, and it’s about to get a lot worse because of over-zealous faith in flawed science.

Science ‘totally at odds with what skippers see daily’

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, the value of accurate science has become glaringly obvious, yet in our sector jobs and income for the fleet are at risk from partial, single-source science that is totally at odds with what skippers see daily on the grounds and is never subjected to independent review.

“We need scientific evidence that can command the trust of everyone to help deliver secure and sustainable fishing.”

Scottish fishing
Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association chief executive Mike Park.

With the PM due to visit an offshore windfarm, Ms Macdonald also called on him to establish a clear principle for developers of avoiding fishing grounds when locating turbines.

She added: “More renewable energy is clearly vital in the fight against climate change.

“But we need also to recognise that fish is a healthy protein foodstuff with a very low carbon footprint, compared with all other animal and many plant-based sources.

“As well as the lack of fishing opportunities, the industry is facing a spatial squeeze as offshore wind grows. The wind blows in many more places than fish swim, and for both sectors to flourish, decisions must be made that allow for us to co-exist successfully.”

SFF president Ian Gatt said: “We were pleased the prime minister agreed to sign the book of condolences in the Fishermen’s Mission memorial room, in tribute to the fishermen who lost their lives when going to sea to catch our food.”

