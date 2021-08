A Moray businessman plans to invest a “significant” six-figure sum in a major revamp of his Bijou by the Sea restaurant near Buckie.

David Robertson, who also owns Buckie newsagent, gift and coffee shop JP Pozzi, as well as the Bijou coffee and gift shop in Elgin, aims to deliver “a beautiful building which is more sympathetic to the local environment”, along with a new “class-leading restaurant and retail space”.