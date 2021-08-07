Social housing group Osprey investing £2.85m in Lossiemouth

Osprey Housing is working with Moray housebuilder Tulloch of Cummingston to develop 76 new homes as part of a major project in Lossiemouth.

The initial phase represents a £2.85 million undertaking for Osprey in the Aberdeenshire-based social housing charity’s largest new-build project yet. Grant support of £1.75m is being made available by the Scottish Government.

This exciting new development, inclusive of the affordable housing, will bring great benefits to the area.” Glen Adcook, chief executive, Osprey Housing

All the homes Tulloch is building for Osprey – at Kinneddar Meadows, on the edge of the Moray town – will be “tenure blind”.

This means their specifications will closely mirror those of properties being built for private sale, with the aim of increasing social integration within a carefully planned community.

Osprey chief executive Glenn Adcook said: “This is the biggest new-build project Osprey has ever undertaken and will also feature the largest individual properties we’ve ever been able to offer.

Social cohesion

“We are confident that using the ‘tenure blind’ approach will enhance social cohesion across the development and wider community.

“This exciting new development, inclusive of the affordable housing, will bring great benefits to the area. It not only provides high-quality, affordable homes but an exceptional place to live and confirms Osprey’s commitment to investing in Moray.”

Mr Adcook added: “Starting a new development as ambitious as this is also testament to the strong collaborative working between Osprey Housing, the developer, Moray Council and the Scottish Government.”

The first phase of building for Osprey is under way and will deliver 20 affordable homes. Handover of the first 10 units is expected to start in March 2022 and then continue on a rolling programme basis.

Opsrey’s first phase properties include four homes with one bedroom, nine with three bedrooms, six with four bedrooms and one with five bedrooms.

Housebuilder’s biggest project to date

When complete, the whole Kinneddar Meadows greenfield development – located close to RAF Lossiemouth and Elgin and with easy access to schools, community facilities and medical centres – will be Tulloch’s largest to date and comprise a total of 270 homes.

The first phase was released three years ago, with Hopeman-based Tulloch committed to finishing the development within the next 10 years.

Tulloch managing director John Tulloch said his company had previously worked with Westhill-based Osprey on other Moray developments, adding: “We are delighted and happy to nominate Osprey Housing our social housing partner of choice.

‘Tulloch is a family-run business, established for more than 50 years and committed to employing local tradespeople, suppliers, and contractors. We share the same business ethos as Osprey and enjoy an excellent working relationship with the team.”

Osprey, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, owns and manages more than 1,800 properties across the north-east. Tenants include single people, families, homeless applicants, those moving for employment, or with particular needs, and older people.