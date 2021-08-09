Lucrative month for Fifth Ring sets the tone for global expansion

International business-to-business marketing specialist Fifth Ring is targeting further global growth after winning £250,000 of work with 11 new clients around the world in the space of a month – creating 11 jobs in the process.

The Aberdeen-headquartered agency, which has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia, said the contract wins were in a variety of sectors – such as paints and coatings, energy, adhesives and technology – in countries including Norway, France, the US, Germany, Singapore and China.

It added it had also recently secured more than £100,000 of work in the domestic market.

We have ambitious plans to grow our offices around the world.” Ian Ord, Fifth Ring

The Aberdeen-based company also revealed it is in the midst of a recruitment drive to build on the success.

Fifth Ring founder and chief executive Ian Ord said: “These wins represent a significant display of trust in our people and the undoubted skills they possess, and we are looking forward to continuing to build on this success.

“I am particularly pleased with the business we have won from outside the verticals we have historically been strong in, which is further evidence of our international growth.

Aberdeen firm launches online courses to help businesses with post-virus world

“We have ambitious plans to grow our offices around the world, and this success will play a crucial role in realising this vision.”

“More work means more people, and we are delighted to have welcomed several new colleagues in each of our offices, and look forward to welcoming more new additions to the team in the months ahead.”

North East Now: Entrepreneur strikes gold with new sports marketing agency

As well as helping organisations build their brands and sell more products and services through its traditional marketing services, the company has also welcomed three new clients to its emergency response service in Aberdeen.

Mr Ord added: “Our emergency response service is recognised as one of the best in the industry, and we are delighted to grow it further and look forward to continuing on that upward trajectory.”

Fifth Ring offers services including brand development, creative and web design, inbound marketing, lead generation, and public and media relations.