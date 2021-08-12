Commercial property: KR Group expands into new office in Newburgh

Steel, cladding and project management company KR Group has moved into new headquarters in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire, after months of concept design and planning.

The firm said farewell to the modular premises that served it well over the years and “hello” to a modern, new, steel-framed building.

We worked out of our spare room and dining room from 2003-2010.” Nicola Fraser, KR Group

KR co-owner and managing director Kenny Robertson said: “We wanted to create a place that was a good working environment, allows for collaborative working and to showcase what we can do for our customers.”

The new building is a single-storey office with an upper mezzanine storage area. The floor space totals about 1,550sq ft.

£300k investment

KR said it had invested around £300,000 in its new HQ. The business was founded, as KR Steel, in a flat in Old Aberdeen in 2003. KR Solutions was added as a sister company in 2014, followed by KR Cladding in 2017, and the consolidation of all of the businesses by one parent company, KR Group, came in 2019. The group now employs 41 staff across all the subsidiaries.

Earlier the company expanded its services for the agricultural market. It became an agent for FarmFit products, which include livestock handling and housing equipment.

The journey to Newburgh

Business director Nicola Fraser, the group’s other co-owner, said: “We worked out of our spare room and dining room from 2003-2010, before renting space in Granholm Mill, Bridge of Don.

“We then moved to Loanhead Industrial Estate (Newburgh), in 2013, as a tenant before purchasing the site in 2017.

“During this time, and beyond, the team worked in modular accommodation. We have acquired additional land adjacent to the original site and continue to grow and develop slowly and steadily.”

The new HQ’s conference room is equipped with high-tech software to accommodate remote working and virtual communications, while the whole building is fitted with sensor lighting to reduce energy usage.