Business / North of Scotland

Award nomination marks finance firm’s third anniversary

By Keith Findlay
August 23, 2021, 11:45 am
Drummond Finance
Drummond Finance managing director Alex Drummond.

Drummond Finance, of Aberdeen, is one of only a handful of Scottish firms that have been shortlisted for the final of prestigious UK-wide awards.

The Granite City firm is in the running for the top prize in the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) broker of the year category.

Drummond was launched just three years ago by managing director and former banker Alex Drummond, who helps local small and medium-sized enterprises secure finance by representing them and their interests to prospective lenders.

Banking career spanning 36 years

Using knowledge gained during 36 years with major banks, latterly at the Bank of Scotland, he assists clients with the sourcing and securing of all types of commercial finance.

Celebrating his success in reaching the finals of the Commercial Broker Awards (CBAs) 2021, Mr Drummond said: “From the outset, the key driver behind Drummond Finance has been a desire to bring a fresh new approach to commercial finance and offer our clients greater choice and flexibility in how their funding can be sourced and secured.

“By helping them access CBILS funding, Drummond Finance has been able to work alongside local businesses to help them steer a course through unprecedented times.”

Lifeline response

The CBILS broker of the year gong is for the brokerages which made the best use of the precursor to the Recovery Loan Scheme to provide a vital lifeline to businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Run by the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB), comprising more than 2,000 commercial finance brokers throughout the UK, the CBAs are judged by a panel of industry experts. The winners will be announced at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, on September 29.

NACFB managing director Norman Chambers said: “The quality and quantity made both judging and determining the shortlist very difficult.”

