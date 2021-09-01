Kara Taylor: ‘Most people probably wouldn’t consider optical retailing as somewhere to explore a passion for fashion’

If it wasn’t for The Press and Journal, I wouldn’t be in the job I am now – working with high fashion, luxurious designer brands and helping customers across Aberdeen city and shire feel their very best, with purchases to be proud of.

That’s because when I was 15 and just out of school my mum noticed an advert in the paper for a diploma in dispensing at Duncan and Todd in Peterhead. Back then, I was obsessed with fashion names from London, Milan, Paris and New York – and now, almost two decades later, I work in this exciting and fast-paced sector.

Most people probably wouldn’t consider optical retailing as somewhere to explore a passion for fashion, but the truth is people are much happier to make a more expensive purchase here than they would be buying a bag or pair of shoes.

And designer glasses are an accessible luxury item that can be justified, as they will improve your overall health and wellbeing.

As practice manager for a retailer selling designer brands including Oliver Peoples, Lindberg, Tom Ford and Tiffany & Co, I’m only too aware that working with these names also means offering a luxury service.

These brands constantly strive to raise the bar and the customer experience should match. In today’s tech-savvy world, customers have never been as demanding, with expectations continuing to rise rapidly.

Specialist health retailers ‘finding our place’

In the past few years alone the retail sector has seen on-demand services, personalisation, targeted ads and a seamless multi-channel experience become must-haves rather than nice-to-haves, and the level of personalised attention consumers expect from brands is now staggering.

But whereas clothes retailers and department stores are falling behind or opting to make the switch to online, specialist health retailers are finding our place firmly rooted on the high street.

This is evident with Duncan and Todd Group’s growth in the past two years – we now boast 42 practices across Scotland, with plans for more – and the appeal we hold for brands wishing to be sold in our branches. Just last month, we were named as the exclusive Scottish stockist for London-based designer Taylor Morris.

Consumers are now looking for a full customer journey that is personalised to their needs. The experience that is created, from online information to in-person engagement and the range of stock held, can have a significant positive impact on the ability to attract and cultivate consumer relationships.

In-person engagement should be front and centre of any sales strategy. We want patients and shoppers to take their time while browsing for their new pair of specs.

Your eyewear expresses your personality just as much as the clothing you choose each morning and the accessories you wear, so no one should feel rushed when looking to make these purchases.

It’s also important to get some expert advice. A pair of frames can look completely different on the shelf, so having experts on hand who can help advise on colours and styles is so important and adds that highly desired personal touch to purchasing.

Of course, during the pandemic this personalised approach was lost and more people did move to online shopping as a result.

But since opening fully again earlier this year we’ve seen our regular customers return, alongside many new ones looking to treat themselves – whether that be one-off purchases that are easily justified or buying something just to help themselves feel good.

Health and wellbeing in focus

Covid shone a bright light on people’s health and wellbeing, and how important it is to maintain and invest in self-care.

The past 18 months have also taught us that people don’t want to miss things in life, whether that’s seeing friends or sightseeing around the world – and it is moments and memories like these that we capture with our eyes that we hold most dearly.

As we continue to steer our way out of the pandemic, it seems that people have never wanted to invest so much in their health.

If that means a new pair of designer sunglasses or, alternatively, buying an own-brand pair of specs, then looking after people’s eyesight is the real luxury service that we’re proud to offer.

Kara Taylor is practice manager for Duncan and Todd Opticians on Belmont Street, Aberdeen.

