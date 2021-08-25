Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business / North of Scotland

Amber Knight unveiled as Scottish seafood group’s new chairwoman

By Keith Findlay
August 25, 2021, 5:00 pm
SSA chairwoman Amber Knight
The representative body for the Scottish seafood processing industry has elected its first chairwoman.

Amber Knight, of Lanarkshire-based MacNeil Shellfish, was unanimously chosen to lead the Scottish Seafood Association (SSA) at its annual general meeting.

Ms Knight thanked outgoing chairman Ryan Scatterty for his “able stewardship”and said she was looking forward to steering the sector through challenging and uncertain times, while remaining optimistic that opportunities can be seized when they arise.

MacNeil Shellfish – run by Ms Knight and Barra man Michael MacNeil – exports live crustaceans, including crabs, lobsters, prawns and langoustines, to EU and global markets.

SSA said its new chairwoman was, therefore, “fully aware of the pressures of Brexit and the impact it has had both on her own business and that of the communities that she supports through procurement”.

‘Voice of the processing sector’

Jimmy Buchan, the group’s chief executive, added: “The executive has demonstrated diversity and collaboration with all the seafood sector, which demonstrates beyond doubt that the SSA is the voice of the processing sector across Scotland.”

Andrew Brown, of Macduff Shellfish, in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, was elected vice-chairman.

Mr Brown said that with changes on the horizon on many fronts for the sector, it was more important than ever that SSA’s membership was represented “at the table”, debating and shaping its future for the “greater good” of the whole seafood industry.

Lobbying mission

He and Ms Knight both said they were looking forward to working with Mr Buchan in serving all members to make sure their voice is heard at UK and Scottish Government level.

The SSA was formed in 2011 in response to a growing need for a national body to represent the whole of Scotland’s seafood, processing and trading sectors. It now has around 70 members throughout Scotland.

Almost half of the estimated 12,000 jobs supported by the UK processing sector are based in Scotland, with nearly one-third of the total based at factories in the north-east.

