Amber Knight unveiled as Scottish seafood group’s new chairwoman

The representative body for the Scottish seafood processing industry has elected its first chairwoman.

Amber Knight, of Lanarkshire-based MacNeil Shellfish, was unanimously chosen to lead the Scottish Seafood Association (SSA) at its annual general meeting.

Ms Knight thanked outgoing chairman Ryan Scatterty for his “able stewardship”and said she was looking forward to steering the sector through challenging and uncertain times, while remaining optimistic that opportunities can be seized when they arise.

MacNeil Shellfish – run by Ms Knight and Barra man Michael MacNeil – exports live crustaceans, including crabs, lobsters, prawns and langoustines, to EU and global markets.

SSA said its new chairwoman was, therefore, “fully aware of the pressures of Brexit and the impact it has had both on her own business and that of the communities that she supports through procurement”.

‘Voice of the processing sector’

Jimmy Buchan, the group’s chief executive, added: “The executive has demonstrated diversity and collaboration with all the seafood sector, which demonstrates beyond doubt that the SSA is the voice of the processing sector across Scotland.”

Andrew Brown, of Macduff Shellfish, in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, was elected vice-chairman.

Mr Brown said that with changes on the horizon on many fronts for the sector, it was more important than ever that SSA’s membership was represented “at the table”, debating and shaping its future for the “greater good” of the whole seafood industry.

Lobbying mission

He and Ms Knight both said they were looking forward to working with Mr Buchan in serving all members to make sure their voice is heard at UK and Scottish Government level.

The SSA was formed in 2011 in response to a growing need for a national body to represent the whole of Scotland’s seafood, processing and trading sectors. It now has around 70 members throughout Scotland.

Almost half of the estimated 12,000 jobs supported by the UK processing sector are based in Scotland, with nearly one-third of the total based at factories in the north-east.

Fish processors demand urgent action from PM on labour shortages

North and north-east firms to benefit from £1.8m seafood sector funding to help aid Brexit and Covid recovery